IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 22, Number 32

Doug Bidwell

It is another busy week here in the summer of 2020, there is a lot of activity among our IBM i customers, and this is a blessing indeed. Better to be too busy than not busy enough.

In the interest of time, we will get right to the point. This week there is a new release of Access Client Solutions: 1.1.8.5. There is also new release of SPT (System Planning Tool): V211.

Here’s the PTF rundown by release:

PTF Groups 7.4:

Temporary Storage PTFs

PTF Groups 7.3:

Temporary Storage PTFs

PTF Groups 7.2:

Temporary Storage PTFs

PTF Groups 7.1:

Nothing here, and once again this is a strong sign that you need to be thinking about upgrading your operating system.

New (or Updated) Links this week:

No time to do additions this week.

Tips/Definitions: Here’s a tip. Start a new hobby. You are probably going to need one.

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (08/09/20). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release):

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 07/21/20 MF67498 MA48477 MF67574 (when available!) 7.3 07/21/20 MF67511 MA48477 MF67575 (when available!) SI73030 SI72876 7.2 07/21/20 MF67510 MA48477 MF67576 (not yet available!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

