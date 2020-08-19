Four Hundred Monitor, August 19

Jenny Thomas

IT Jungle created Monitor as a place to round up news relevant to our IBM i ecosystem, or that we just think might be of interest to our readers. But as a leader in IBM i news, sometimes our stories are the ones we just don’t think you can miss. This week, two of our articles are featured in the top five. We were simpatico with the hot topics of the week – the launch of Power10 and digital transformation – and you’ll find our coverage of both topics in the top stories below, plus a look at what’s happening outside of the Jungle.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Power10 launched this week and as always, IT Jungle co-editor Timothy Prickett Morgan is first out of the gate with the news.

(The MSP Hub) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna’s presented his keynote at this year’s Think Digital and the focus was on digital transformation.

(IT Jungle) How important is digital transformation? IT Jungle co-editor Alex Woodie reports your life may depend on it.

(IBM Newsroom) This Q&A with IBM Cognitive Systems General Manager Stephen Leonard gives us some insight on what to expect from Power10.

(IBM News) IBM’s got a slick new video extolling Power10.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) Tim Rowe and Scott Forstie of IBM are featured in the return of the iSee video blog. Check it out to see them show the progression of using SQL to build a data set using ACS to build a spreadsheet.

(Precisely) This ebook offers tips for files during managed file transfers on the IBM i.

(Raz-Lee Security) Get a better understanding of your IBM i security needs with this ebook.

(TechBeacon) Not everyone is ditching their COBOL apps. This article suggests upgrading them is a better option.

(Zend) Download this whitepaper for application, data, and platform modernization strategies on the IBM i.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 19 – September 3, 2020 – Virtual Workshops – Summit Hands-On Live! technical workshops with Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris, Mike Pavlak, and Doug Mack go deep into 10 different skill sets that are critical for today’s IBM i developers. Instructors meet with students LIVE online to teach specific aspects of SQL, RPG, RDi, Db2 Web Query, and Python for RPGers. Each workshop features a full-day of learning, individual attention with a max of 20-students, lectures + hands-on labs, and access to an IBM i.

August 26 – Webinar – Join us for an hour-long webcast “IBM i Transformation Risks Every Business Leader Should Know” that will explore: the danger legacy code poses to the business – especially in the age of COVID; why re-writes can cause more trouble than you think; how an automated and flexible approach to code transformation mitigates these risks; why Node.js is the ideal language for business success.

September 9 – Webinar – Gemko Information Group hosts IBM i professional Christopher Burns as he presents the free webinar “On the Clock.”

September 10 – Webinar – Join Mike Larsen of Central Park Data for his webinar “Creating PDF Documents with Python” that he is presenting at the September meeting of MAGiC. Membership is not required to attend the monthly meeting.

September 14-17 – Virtual Event – POWERUp 2020 will offer between 350-400 sessions presented by more than 100 IT professionals, and features the largest exposition of its kind. This conference structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

September 22-24 – Virtual Event – DevOps World caters to the full DevOps ecosystem and brings together thought leaders, practitioners, and community contributors from around the world, providing attendees the opportunity to learn, explore, network virtually, and transform the future of software delivery. This is a virtual event where ideas from a wide range of perspectives and viewpoints are shared to give all attendees better insights.

October 20-21 – Virtual Conference – iAdmin is a virtual IBM i conference hosted by iTech Solutions that will include seven one-hour sessions, eight half-hour sessions, and four to six lunch boutique sessions all focused on topics surrounding IBM i and IBM Power Systems.

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the focus will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.