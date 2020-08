IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 22, Number 33

Doug Bidwell

It’s August so that means it’s HIPERS season for the IBM i PTF guide. You will find HIPERS in the guide for the following PTF Groups: PTF Groups 7.4, PTF Groups 7.3, PTF Groups 7.2, and PTF Groups 7.1. Other than that, there’s not much else to report. We have no new or update links to report, and no new defectives this week (08/15/20).

We do have a tip: When visiting the doctor for a routine checkup, take a phone charger and an overnight bag, just in case. When you walk in the door and your temperature shows high, you will get stuck in COVID quarantine until your test comes back negative. What I anticipated to be a one-hour visit turned into two and a half days, and I did not have COVID. It was a long period of high anxiety for everyone!

Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 07/21/20 MF67498 MA48477 MF67574 (when available!) 7.3 07/21/20 MF67511 MA48477 MF67575 (when available!) SI73030 SI72876 7.2 07/21/20 MF67510 MA48477 MF67576 (not yet available!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27

June 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 26

June 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 25

June 13, 2020: Volume 22, Number 24

June 6, 2020: Volume 22, Number 23

May 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 22

May 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10

February 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 9

February 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 8

February 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 7

February 8, 2020: Volume 22, Number 6

February 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 5

January 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 4

January 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 3

January 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 2

January 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 1

December 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 52

December 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 51

December 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 50

December 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 49

November 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 48

November 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 47

November 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 46

November 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 45

November 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 44

October 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 43

October 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 42

October 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 41

October 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 40

September 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 39

September 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 38

September 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 37

September 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 36

August 31, 2019: Volume 21, Number 35

August 24, 2019: Volume 21, Number 34

August 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 33

August 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 32

August 3, 2019: Volume 21, Number 31

July 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 30

July 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 29

July 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 28

June 29, 2019: Volume 21, Number 26

June 22, 2019: Volume 21, Number 25

June 15, 2019: Volume 21, Number 24

June 8, 2019: Volume 21, Number 23

June 1, 2019: Volume 21, Number 22

May 25, 2019: Volume 21, Number 21

May 18, 2019: Volume 21, Number 20

May 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 19

May 4, 2019: Volume 21, Number 18

April 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 17

April 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 16

April 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 15

April 6, 2019: Volume 21, Number 14

March 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 13

March 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 12

March 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 11

March 9, 2019: Volume 21, Number 10

March 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 9

February 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 8

February 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 7

February 11, 2019: Volume 21, Number 6

February 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 5

January 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 4

January 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 3

January 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 2

January 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 1

December 22, 2018: Volume 20, Number 51

December 15, 2018: Volume 20, Number 50

December 8, 2018: Volume 20, Number 49

December 1, 2018: Volume 20, Number 48

November 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 47

November 17, 2018: Volume 20, Number 46

November 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 45

November 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 44

October 27, 2018: Volume 20, Number 43

October 20, 2018: Volume 20, Number 42

October 13, 2018: Volume 20, Number 41

October 6, 2018: Volume 20, Number 40

September 29, 2018: Volume 20, Number 39

September 22, 2018: Volume 20, Number 38

September 15, 2018: Volume 20, Number 37

September 8, 2018: Volume 20, Number 36

September 1, 2018: Volume 20, Number 35

August 25, 2018: Volume 20, Number 34

August 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 33

August 11, 2018: Volume 20, Number 32

August 4, 2018: Volume 20, Number 31

July 28, 2018: Volume 20, Number 30

July 21, 2018: Volume 20, Number 29

July 14, 2018: Volume 20, Number 28

July 7, 2018: Volume 20, Number 27

June 30, 2018: Volume 20, Number 26

June 23, 2018: Volume 20, Number 25

June 16, 2018: Volume 20, Number 24

June 9, 2018: Volume 20, Number 23

June 2, 2018: Volume 20, Number 22

May 19, 2018: Volume 20, Number 20

May 12, 2018: Volume 20, Number 19

May 5, 2018: Volume 20, Number 18

April 28, 2018: Volume 20, Number 17

April 21, 2018: Volume 20, Number 16

April 14, 2018: Volume 20, Number 15

April 7, 2018: Volume 20, Number 14

March 31, 2018: Volume 20, Number 13

March 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 12

March 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 11

March 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 10

March 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 09

February 24, 2018: Volume 20, Number 08

February 18, 2018: Volume 20, Number 07

February 10, 2018: Volume 20, Number 06

February 3, 2018: Volume 20, Number 05