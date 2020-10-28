Four Hundred Monitor, October 28

Jenny Thomas

It can be argued that this whole year has been a horror story, but with Halloween right around the corner, COMMON is getting into the spirit with an online event featuring IBM i horror stories – and how to avoid them – in conjunction with HelpSystems. It’s happening tomorrow so check out the details in the first link of our Top Stories below if you’re interested. It’s interesting to see how quickly we’ve all adapted to virtual meetings, which is evident in our growing “Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings” section below. Check it out for the latest learning opportunities available to you in the comfort of your own home.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(COMMON) An exploration of scary scenarios and surprising solutions for IBM i. Learn how the mistakes of others can help you ensure your system makes it out alive. This free online conference focuses on the security and automation snafus that can put your IBM i at risk – and how to get out in front of them.

(Janco Associates) Speaking of scary stories, according to this article, between California and New York almost 3 million jobs were lost during the pandemic. But recovery is happening.

(IEEE Spectrum) To modernize or not, that is the question for many businesses on legacy computing systems. This article looks at why companies spend to keep existing systems going.

(CIO) Five IT leaders offer lessons from their award-winning initiatives and share insights about their success.

(International Women’s Forum) Congratulation to former IBM CEO and current Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty for her induction into the 2020 IWF global Hall of Fame, which recognizes women for their contributions to industry, diplomacy, and society.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(IBM Developer) Nominations are open for the 2021 class of IBM Champions. Find out what makes a great champion in this video. To nominate someone (or yourself) to become an IBM Champion, visit http://ibm.com/champion.

(ARCAD Software) What are the promises and challenges of IBM i modernization? Whatever your starting point, explore the options and a roadmap for progressive modernization in this white paper ” IBM i futures: Driving digital transformation in the new economy.”

(Kronos) Hopefully it’s not the case, but better safe than sorry when it comes to a potential second COVID wave. This blog addresses what your HR department can do to prepare.

(Zend) If you work with PHP, Zend has some questions for you. The survey results will be compiled into a free report in early 2021. For every response to this survey, we will donate $1 to Black Girls Code, a charity focused on empowering girls of color to become innovators and leaders in computer science.

(IBM) Save 10% on certified pre-owned servers, storage, parts and features online through IBM.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 28 – Webinar – Learn how to “Speed Up IBM i Application Development with Automated Testing” during this free webinar from Fresche Solutions that features an introduction to X-Replay for automated 5250 UI testing.

October 28 – November 3 – LIVE Online Training — At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and 9 other top IBM i development experts share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, ILE, open source, ACS, RDi, data analytics, web services, web and mobile apps—it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.

October 28 – Webinar – Join this free RPG & DB2 Summit session from TL Ashford to learn how easy and cost-effective it can be to create and generate forms from your IBM i.

October 29 – Webinar – Check out this free RPG & DB2 Summit session from Fresche Solutions for tips on how to speed up time to production with automated IBM i application testing.

November 3 – Webinar – This free RPG & DB2 Summit session from Profound Logic will demonstrate how to achieve end-to-end IBM i modernization.

November 4 – Webinar – IBM has discontinued the IBM Performance Management for Power Systems (PM400) offering, leaving many customers, business partners, and managed service providers without a means for collecting historical data collection and reporting across their Power Systems environment, including IBM i, AIX, and Linux workloads. The performance experts from HelpSystems will walk you through the modern alternative to PM400 during this webinar.

November 5 – Webinar – Central Park Data Systems will host special guest IBM i security guru and IBM Redbook co-author on Data Encryption Robin Tatam for a discussion on “IBM i Security Security Considerations, Common Threats and How To Address Them.”

November 9-11 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The annual meeting of MAGiC (Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators) is an opportunity to network with peers and hear from industry leading educators. The 2020 conference will focus on taking a green screen application and transforming it to a web application. Over two and half days, the frame of reference will be a traditional green screen application and the sessions will build upon each other resulting in a web application done in PHP, Node.js and Python. The sessions will be broken up into smaller groups promoting more interaction between the presenter and attendees. Whether you are new to these technologies or an intermediate we have the sessions for you. If you are on the systems side, Larry Bolhuis will be doing a full day class TCP/IP On IBM i Workshop. This will be a great opportunity to learn all about connectivity with the IBM i.

November 11 – Webinar – Join this webinar to learn how to preserve cash and reduce costs with IBM Certified Pre-Owned servers and storage. IBM Certified Pre-Owned hardware undergoes rigorous certifications to provide exceptional quality, reliability, security and performance. We will discuss how certified pre-owned hardware can reduce your total cost of ownership, how to upgrade or expand hardware infrastructure while managing a budget, and choosing IBM certified parts and features configured to your needs.

November 12 – Webinar – The November meeting of the Wisconsin Midrange Computer Professional Association (WMCPA) will feature Simon Hutchinson, who will show you how to look at your data from a different viewpoint, and share his favorite SQL Views, table functions, etc., and how to use them. Sessions are free for members, $20 for non-members.

November 18 – Webinar – If you’ve pressed IBM Query for i (Query/400) to its limits, found Db2 Web Query and other tools too hard to use, or spent time writing custom report programs, NGS Software encourages you to register and attend this free presentation.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.