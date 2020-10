IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 22, Number 43

Doug Bidwell

Let’s start this edition of the IBM i PTF Guide with a few reminders. First, the new Technology Refreshes for IBM i 7.3 and IBM i 7.4 are going to be available on November 13, and so will the Tech Refresh Resaves related to them. Next, the IBM Systems TechU – The Virtual Edition takes place from October 26 through 29. You can find out more at this link.

Next, there is a new Security Bulletin: BIND for IBM i is affected by CVE-2020-8622 and CVE-2020-8624, which is available at this link. The IBM i PTF numbers are:

IBM i 7.4 – SI74159

IBM i 7.3 – SI74160

IBM i 7.2 – SI74161

IBM i 7.1 – SI74204

Now, for some microcode changes. There is updated microcode for Machine-Type Models: 9008-22L; 9009-22A; 9009-41A; 9009-42A; 9223-22H; 9223-42H, which you can read about at this link. And there is another microcode update – this is not a duplicate – this is High Impact and Pervasive (HIPER) for Updated microcode for Machine-Type Models: 9008-22L; 9009-22A; 9009-41A; 9009-42A; 9223-22H; 9223-42H, which you can find out more about at this link. We will say this once again: These are two different microcode patches.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level:

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Recommended Fixes – IBM Tivoli Directory Server

Recommended Fixes – Cryptographic Services/DCM/Cryptographic Co-processor

Backup Recovery Solutions

WebSphere App Server V8.5

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

WebSphere App Server V8.5

Recommended Fixes – Cryptographic Services/DCM/Cryptographic Co-processor

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.2:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

WebSphere App Server V8.5

Recommended Fixes – Cryptographic Services/DCM/Cryptographic Co-processor

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.1:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

New (or Updated) Links for this week:

TRANSFORM: Using Transform Services to Generate PDF Stream Files instead of Spooled Files

SAV/RST: Overview of the GO SAVE command

Tips/Definitions: Vote, be safe, and be kind.

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (10/24/20). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release): Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 10/06/20 SI73911 SE74370 SI74277 (available) SI73749 SI73341 SI72143 7.3 10/06/20 SI74198 SE74370 SI74275 (available) SI74181 SI73910 SI73744 SI73735 SI73109 SI71844 7.2 10/06/20 SI73839 SE74370 SI74276 (available) SI73601 SI73431 SI73331 SI71769 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

