Four Hundred Monitor, November 18

Jenny Thomas

The effects of the coronavirus have forced people around the world to slow down. We have had to learn to go without and be patient due to delays in pretty much everything due to Covid. But the cloud slows down for no person, or virus, and it seems like the race to cloud supremacy is actually heating up, even as nations around the world head into a second round of lockdowns. IBM has no intention of pumping the brakes on its hybrid cloud aspirations, as you’ll notice while perusing our Top Stories this week. And if you are locked down, you can still get out virtually so take a look at our Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section below for some upcoming events.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(ZDNet) The biggest spend in your future budget may be cloud computing, if it isn’t already.

(Yahoo!Finance) IBM continues to grab companies that will help its drive toward the hybrid cloud, this time SAP Consulting Partner TruQua.

(Seeking Alpha) An analysis of IBM’s split and what may lie ahead.

(The Daily Philadelphian) A report on the Global Cloud Computing Platform as a Service, and yes IBM Cloud is on it.

(Forbes) Another impact of Covid has been the rapid acceleration of digital transformation efforts.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Blair Technology Solutions) Make time for this new podcast, “Blair – Let’s Talk IT,” which is intended to help you stay informed on topics such as cloud, cybersecurity, IBM Power and more. The premiere episode features IT Jungle’s editor in chief Timothy Prickett Morgan, for a discussion on cloud trends for IBM Power Systems.

(Seiden Group) This blog offers a tutorial on using NETSTAT to examine network connections on IBM i.

(IBM) Now is the time to look into certified pre-owned servers, storage, parts and features online through IBM. And save 15% on your first purchase!

(Connectria) This blog lays out the argument for moving IBM Power Systems to AWS.

(IBM Developer) The deadline for nominations for the 2021 class of IBM Champions has been extended to November 30.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 18 – Webinar – If you’ve pressed IBM Query for i (Query/400) to its limits, found Db2 Web Query and other tools too hard to use, or spent time writing custom report programs, NGS Software encourages you to register and attend this free presentation.

November 18 – Webinar – Learn how to optimize the management of both legacy and new development, from one single interface and pipeline during this free webinar, “DevSecOps at scale: Modernize your IBM i (aka AS/400) teams with HCL and ARCAD Software.”

November 24 – Webinar – See how fast and easy is to manage virtual adapters with the new version of the LPARKit from CloudWalkers. This webinar will present free version and the gold edition that allows cloning of the OS on any type of infrastructure.

December 1 – Webinar – See how fast and easy is to manage virtual adapters with the new version of the LPARKit from CloudWalkers. This webinar will present free version and the gold edition that allows cloning of the OS on any type of infrastructure.

December 8 – Webinar – Join COMMON at FOCUS 2020 for in-depth, workshop style learning on the topics of SQL, RPG, System Administration, Security, ACS, Open Source, Database, and Career Development. Over a two-week period, attend six half-days packed with in-depth education from industry experts, who will present live presentations and Q&A sessions. All sessions will be recorded and available for 30 days after the close of the event. The cost is $249 for members and $299 for non-members.

December 9 – Webinar – Profound Logic’s PLUS 2020 is free to everyone and features a look at what’s next for Node.js, low code, and API. Register today to catch up on the latest and greatest Profound products and services.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.