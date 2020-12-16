Four Hundred Monitor, December 16

Jenny Thomas

The holidays are almost here, and our hope for you is they are filled with cheer. The news this year has not always been great, but it’s been our pleasure to keep you up to date. There’s been surprises when we had no clue, like when IBM was split in two. And our editors are always first out of the gate with the news that is top rate. With this last edition of Monitor we bid adieu, on January 4 we will be seeing you. And now for us 2020 is done, let’s hope for better in 2021.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) A farewell from IT Jungle’s fearless leader Tim Prickett Morgan.

(Fresche Solutions) A private equity firm acquisition brings IBM i experience and capital to modernization efforts.

(IBM) IBM i’s chief architect Steve Will wants to know what you want to know in 2021.

(Yahoo!Finance) IBM continues its push to the hybrid cloud by getting some assistance with security.

(Digital Trends) Just for some end-of-year fun, check out the giant fridges IBM is building.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) It’s time to renew your COMMON membership. There are no fee increases for 2021 but lots of benefits to look forward to in the coming year.

(Charles Guarino Blog) Is it time to retire fixed-format RPG? Charles blogs about his opinion.

(Blair Technology Solutions) Make time for this new podcast, “Blair – Let’s Talk IT,” which is intended to help you stay informed on topics such as cloud, cybersecurity, IBM Power and more. The premiere episode features IT Jungle’s editor in chief Timothy Prickett Morgan, for a discussion on cloud trends for IBM Power Systems.

(IBM) If you have some budget left this year and are in the market for certified pre-owned servers, storage, parts and features, you can still save 15% on your first online purchase through IBM.

(GoAnywhere) This blog is a heads up on the latest online threat: cryptojacking.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

January 16, 2021 – Webinar – The live webinar from Micro Focus will explore how Visual COBOL is the key to future innovation. Learn how to build on strength, adding future innovation to reliable COBOL business systems with minimum change needed for Net Express, Server Express and OCDS users.

May 3-5, 2021 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.