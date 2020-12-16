Happy Holidays From IT Jungle

Timothy Prickett Morgan

During a normal holiday season, family and friends are our refuge from the adversities and tribulations of the world. And this year, we need our people more than ever and we can’t have them.

It’s peculiar, and we all have similar stories of how we cannot see and embrace the people who we are closest to because we have to quarantine. It is hard to say if we are overreacting or not, but for many of us, there is a small margin of error and so we err on the side of caution.

For those of you who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic, you have our heartfelt condolences. And while we have not, in the many years we have been publishing an end of year holiday notice, ever said this, even without a pandemic, we always owed you such condolences in times past because we all face losses eventually. We have had our share of losses at IT Jungle in recent years, among colleagues and family alike, and it has frankly been difficult for many of us. But it is the work that we do, together, in memory of those we worked with and for all of our readers we work for, most of whom we do not know personally, that gets us through the tough times.

We have much to be thankful for, and at the top of the list is the sense of purpose our work gives us and the sense of belonging we have in the IBM i community. These are not small things, and are particularly important given the personal isolation and economic uncertainty that comes with trying to keep a business going during a global pandemic. We understand how fortunate we are, being in the online publishing business with a fairly steady customer base of advertisers and reader base that compels us to serve it.

In a sense, in 2020, the holiday season is an extension of thanksgiving for us, and our gratitude for the support we have received this year is enormous. We are humbled by the ongoing support we have received over the many decades, and we are committed to hang in there and continue to cover the news in the IBM i community and provide the technical, tactical, and strategic advice that we hope helps us all better negotiate these difficult times.

With that, may you all have the happiest holiday season possible. Spend extra time. Talk to friends, reach out to family. We will get through this and we will see each other again. We look forward to seeing you as well. May it happen early in 2021, and often.