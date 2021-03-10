Four Hundred Monitor, March 10

Jenny Thomas

The plan is on the table. IBM has released its annual report, which is accompanied by a letter from CEO Arvind Krishna expressing his confidence in IBM’s future as a hybrid cloud and AI platform company. Of course, this plan isn’t a surprise as we have monitored IBM’s laser focus on the hybrid cloud that has intensified since Krishna took the help almost one year ago, but there is lots of interesting information about IBM’s the path IBM is paving and the strategies to get where it wants to go that you can access from the link in the Top Story below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IBM) The Annual Report looking back at the year that was 2020 for Big Blue.

(CISION PR Newswire) As Covid rages on, IBM teams up with Moderna

(BusinessWire) We are learning more about IBM’s NewCo and who will be taking the reins.

(IBM) Celebrate International Women’s Day, which happened earlier this week, with this video from IBM Lab Services and IBM Garage.

(Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals) File this under weird news, IBM is in a dogfight with online pet retailer Chewy.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) Take this annual survey to share your IBM i security challenges and get alerts to results.

(COMMON) COMMON members can take a relaxation break at their desks with this new yoga series.

(Perforce) This blog offers advice on upgrading to PHP.

(New Generation Software) Hear two IT managers in the distribution and manufacturing industries whose companies run on IBM i ERP software describe how they use NGS software to affordably simplify and enhance data access as well as automate workflow in this on-demand webinar.

(Proximity) Another look at the trends and challenges for the IBM i in 2021.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

March 15-19 – Online Training – Attend the “IBM i iSeries AS/400 Administration and Control Workshop” with the 400School.com. This live five-day hands-on workshop provides an introduction to system administration and control for IBM i. Emphasis is placed on normal day-to-day administration tasks, backup and recovery, system configuration and maintenance. Security concepts and user setup is detailed as are the QAUDJRN auditing capabilities. The audience for this class is the new and intermediate level system administrator and operations staff members who want to advance into performing more complex system administration duties.

March 16-17 – Webinar – COMMON presents the “IBM i Futures Conference” to help companies prepare their IT operations in the aftermath of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear from IBM Distinguished Engineers and Master Inventors, IBM Champions and other experts from the IBM i community about new technologies like AI, Quantum and IoT. Listen to real-life customer stories of businesses who have not only adapted, but thrived in the “new normal” by running on IBM i

March 22-26 – Online Training – The 400School.com presents the “Expanded Control Language Programming Workshop” programmer bootcamp. This live five-day hands-on lab-style workshop provides a comprehensive introduction to the IBM i control language, with a focus on writing programs. Students will write, test and debug numerous control language programs of increasing complexity. Each student receives the Control Language Programming for IBM i textbook. Special $500 discount when combined with RPG IV and/or Concepts and Facilities workshop.

March 25 – Webinar – From ATM machines to POS systems, Excel spreadsheets to healthcare applications, and everything in between, each time an application connects to your IBM i a network connection is being made. Do you know who is making the connection? Do you know what is being accessed through these connections? Do you have log data to trace them? This one-hour session from Trinity Guard will dive into the how-to’s of securing IBM i network connections and help you gain a deeper understanding of this critical component in safeguarding your organization against costly security breaches.

March 29- April 2 – Online Training – The “ILE COBOL/400 for COBOL Programmers Workshop” from 400School.com is a live five-day hands-on lab-style workshop designed for students with some knowledge of COBOL who need to understand the extensions made for IBM’s version of ILE COBOL/400. A main focus is Database I/O and the way that COBOL/400 interacts with IBM i DDS to process externally described database files and internally defined files. Additional Focus is placed on screen display files used for COBOL/400 interactive programming, as it replaces the mainframe CICS programming model.

April 27-May 20 – Hands-On Workshops for IBM i Developers – Summit Hands-On Live! features your choice of eight interactive, 1-day workshops online with Paul Tuohy, Susan Ganter, Jon Paris, or Mike Pavlak. Cement new skills in SQL, RPG Procedures & Service Programs, RDi, Python, and building modern RPG applications. Each of the eight single-topic workshops includes in-person instruction, hands-on labs, a lab workbook, and access to an IBM i. Check the link above for full details.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.