IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 23, Number 10

Doug Bidwell

This is one of those weeks with the IBM i PTF Guide where there just is not a lot going on with Big Blue and its midrange operating system and systems software stack. This is a very good thing because some weeks, we could use a little less drama, right?

Also: Is it just me, or is writing out 2021 just a little weird?

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level:

PTF Groups 7.4:

Temporary Storage PTFs

PTF Groups 7.3:

Nadda

PTF Groups 7.1:

Zilch

PTF Groups 7.1:

Nothing

New (or Updated) Links for this week: Nothing here, either.

Tips/Definitions: Until the pandemic is over, please, be safe! Mask, distance, and wash your hands – can’t hurt, can only help. Thank You!

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (03/06/21). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defective PTF rundown (The last defective for each release):

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 01/25/21 MF67843 MA48860 MF67843 (when available) 7.3 01/25/21 MF67844 MA48860 MF68319 (when available) MF67591 7.2 01/25/21 MF67845 MA48860 MF68320 (when available) MF67590 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

