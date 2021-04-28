Four Hundred Monitor, April 28

Jenny Thomas

The winds of change are blowing. Well, it might be more correct to call is a slight breeze, but the fact is that we are starting to see a slow rebound from the pandemic. This week, our own Alex Woodie reported on tech conferences happening around the IBM i. Virtual elements still remain, but the return to in-person conferencing is underway and coming to a city near you. Get more details in the Top Story below and then stay in the loop on what’s happening in your area (or on your computer) by checking out the Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings section below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) IT Jungle editor Alex Woodie looks forward to upcoming IBM i events.

(IBM) When the IBM i chief architect has something to say, we listen. You can read Steve Will’s latest blog post here.

(The Motley Fool) What’s the better buy – IBM or Oracle?

(Fortune) Tech companies demonstrate how to make the jump from virtual to hybrid a smooth transition.

(ComputerWorld) Decision made at the beginning of the pandemic are getting a second look.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) Your opinions are needed take this annual survey to share your IBM i security challenges and get alerts to results.

(IBM i Open Source Resources) Feel free to add to this web page to help your IBM i brethren find open source resources.

(COMMON) It’s time for COMMON members to vote for the 2021 board. Read about each of the candidates, review their bios and position statements, and then cast your vote.

(TL Ashford) This on-demand webinar looks back at TL Ashford’s 38-year history and how their products helped in the Covid response.

(IBM) Watch this webinar on-demand to attend this roundtable webinar discussion – 10 Surprising Insights On Used IT – with IDC, IBM, Skytap, Celerity, and ChannelWorks featuring IDC research on the used IT marketplace. Learn why organizations are increasingly turning to used IT, the most important criteria in selecting a used IT equipment provider and how used IT may help accelerate your sustainability initiatives, plus more research insights.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 28 – Webinar – Are you planning for IBM i modernization to end your reliance on green screen, aging and limited staff and to increase development speed by 10X? Register for Profound Logic’s our upcoming webinar: “IBM i Modernization Risks and How to Avoid Them.” For registering, you’ll receive Profound’s whitepaper “Making a Business Case for IBM i Modernization.”

April 28 – Webinar – For many enterprises, core IBM i applications have served successfully as the basis of their business operations for decades. This session will discuss what application modernization is and the techniques that are available to help enterprises transform their IBM i applications to take advantage of new technologies. Learn how to take advantage of new hybrid cloud capabilities to achieve new levels of scalability, resiliency and flexibility.

April 29 – Live Online – Paul Tuohy meets with you online for SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 3-5 – Framingham, Massachusetts – Plan now for the 2021 Northeast User Group (NEUGC) Conference. NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i.

May 4 – Live Online – Paul Tuohy meets with you online for Intermediate SQL for RPG Developers, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 4-6 – Virtual User Conference – Join fellow HelpSystems users and company experts at BuiltIT for three days of compelling information that will help you Build a Better IT. At the conference, you can expect more than 40 sessions and access to HelpSystems experts.

May 6 – Live Online – Susan Gantner and Jon Paris meet with you online for RPG Procedures & Service Programs, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 8 – Live Online – Mike Pavlak meets with you online for Python for RPGers, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 13 – Live Online – Susan Gantner and Jon Paris meet with you online for RDi Beyond the Basics, an interactive full-day workshop featuring hands-on labs.

May 18 & May 20 – Live Online – In Build a Modern RPG Application!, Paul Tuohy meets with you online to take you through the design and implementation of a modern RPG application, from soup to nuts. Don’t miss this interactive 2-day workshop featuring hands-on labs!

May 24-27 – Columbus, Ohio, and Virtual – NAViGATE is COMMON’s new Hybrid event, completely reimagined content that focuses on quick tips-and-tricks, business cases, lessons learned, and innovative technologies and solutions – education that can immediately impact your job and organization that is entirely new content. NAViGATE will feature more than 250 short-format sessions presented by industry experts, peers, and solution providers from the i community, plus an in-person tabletop Expo, and Virtual Expo, of leading solution providers. This conference will offer unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities for attendees to interact and share knowledge.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.