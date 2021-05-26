Four Hundred Monitor, May 26

In yet another sign of a return toward normal, whatever that will be post-pandemic, COMMON held its NAViGATE conference and exhibition this week, welcoming attendees virtually — as well as live and in person — to learning sessions and an expo. Continue to follow IT Jungle for news coming out of NAViGATE as we all look forward to seeing what our IBM i ecosystem has in store as businesses begin to reopen and start the work of moving beyond the challenges of adapting to COVID-19. The current news of the week is a hodgepodge of topics, which is a nice change of pace from every story being about the virus and another sign that things are looking up for our ecosystem.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(TNW) A new project from IBM looks to discover of AI can be taught to code.

(CNET) Quantum computing may make security a whole lot harder to manage.

(IBM Power Systems) Brandon Pederson, IBM i and Power Systems Product Marketing Manager, reiterates IBM’s commitment to RPG and COBOL for IBM i.

(Investors Observer) A look at how IBM stock is trading.

(Fast Company) A fun read about IBM’s 5,400-character Chinese typewriter, and the woman who mastered it.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Precisely) Learn about the four building block of data integrity from Precisely and then help Precisely learn about your IBM i security challenges by completing this annual survey. Participants will help our community and get alerts to results.

(LANSA) Can hybrid low code improve business automation? This blog makes the case.

(GoAnywhere) Do you know the difference between implicit and explicit FTPS? This article breaks it down.

(Proximity) This blog tries to demystify DevOps on the IBM i, and explain why it is important.

(IBM Servers and Storage) A blog about what should go to the cloud.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

June 8 – Online Event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Simon Hutchinson giving examples of how to use SQL’s three-part name. 6:30 p.m. CT.

June 8 – Online Event – Simon Hutchinson joins Charlie Guarino for this month’s iChime in a discussion titled “My five favorite SQL services (in action)” starting at 2 p.m. EST.

June 16 – Webinar – What should an IBM i programmer know about Excel? Microsoft Excel is where your users expect you to deliver the data they need to analyze. But as an IBM i programmer, you might not use Excel. Knowing how others do – and understanding some of the ways Excel can import and present data – can reduce the time you spend transferring files and answering questions. RSVP for this 30-minute session from New Generation Software and gain a better understanding of how to support your Excel users.

June 15-17 – Online Event – Trust ’21 is Precisely’s annual Data Integrity Summit that features keynotes and breakouts designed to help data leaders from across industries learn how to build a foundation of trusted data on which to build their digital futures.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.