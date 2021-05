IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 23, Number 21

Doug Bidwell

Hello everyone. First, a reminder. Our apologies, ACS 1.1.8.7 is the most current version of ACS, and is not being pulled in favor of 1.1.8.8. Assumptions were made at the case level that were later resolved and not communicated to us. Again, our apologies. The current version if you apply the fix will read “TESTFIX_1.1.8.7” in the Help/About. If you download the ZIP file, the Help/About will read “1.1.8.7 Build 1170” if it includes the fix.

Here is a link to the document that tells you how to do this and here is the link to the patch itself. This is a Java JAR file and it only applies to ACS consoles.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level:

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

SAP Support Required PTF

Temporary Storage PTFs

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

SAP Support Required PTF

Temporary Storage PTFs

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.2:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

SAP Support Required PTF

Temporary Storage PTFs

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.1:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

New (or Updated) Links for this week:

System/Wikipedia: IBM i

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (05/22/21). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 05/17/21 SI75152 SE75638 SI76298 (Read the defect cover letter!) 7.3 05/17/21 SI75148 SE75638 SI76297 (Read the defect cover letter!) 7.2 05/05/21 MF68556 MA49031 MFxxxxx (when available) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18

April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17

April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16

April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15

April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14

March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13

March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12

March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

February 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 9

February 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 8

February 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 7

February 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 6

January 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 5

January 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 4

January 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 3

January 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 2

January 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 1

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40

September 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 39

September 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 38

September 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 37

September 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 36

August 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 35

August 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 34

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27

June 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 26

June 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 25

June 13, 2020: Volume 22, Number 24

June 6, 2020: Volume 22, Number 23

May 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 22

May 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10

February 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 9

February 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 8

February 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 7

February 8, 2020: Volume 22, Number 6

February 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 5

January 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 4

January 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 3

January 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 2

January 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 1

December 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 52

December 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 51

December 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 50

December 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 49

November 30, 2019: Volume 21, Number 48

November 23, 2019: Volume 21, Number 47

November 16, 2019: Volume 21, Number 46

November 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 45

November 2, 2019: Volume 21, Number 44

October 26, 2019: Volume 21, Number 43

October 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 42

October 12, 2019: Volume 21, Number 41

October 5, 2019: Volume 21, Number 40

September 28, 2019: Volume 21, Number 39

September 21, 2019: Volume 21, Number 38

September 14, 2019: Volume 21, Number 37

September 7, 2019: Volume 21, Number 36

August 31, 2019: Volume 21, Number 35

August 24, 2019: Volume 21, Number 34

August 19, 2019: Volume 21, Number 33

August 10, 2019: Volume 21, Number 32

August 3, 2019: Volume 21, Number 31

July 27, 2019: Volume 21, Number 30

July 20, 2019: Volume 21, Number 29

July 13, 2019: Volume 21, Number 28

June 29, 2019: Volume 21, Number 26

June 22, 2019: Volume 21, Number 25

June 15, 2019: Volume 21, Number 24

June 8, 2019: Volume 21, Number 23

June 1, 2019: Volume 21, Number 22

May 25, 2019: Volume 21, Number 21

May 18, 2019: Volume 21, Number 20