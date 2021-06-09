Four Hundred Monitor, June 9

Jenny Thomas

Remember the days of summer camp? As a kid, summer camp memories might include swimming and hiking, roasting marshmallows, and even feeling a little homesick. Common Europe has reimagined summer camp with the IBM i professional in mind, and you don’t even have to go anywhere to join in on the fun. Common Europe’s Power Summer Camp 2021 Virtual Edition begins running live on the Internet on June 14, and it is free to attend. Topics will include the IBM i, AIX, and Linux operating systems as implemented on Power hardware. You can get more information and find out how to register in our Top Story below. Be sure to look into the Power Talks schedule, where you can hear from the top minds around the IBM i.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(IT Jungle) Get virtually packed for summer camp with Common Europe.

(InvestorPlace) Don’t call it a comeback, they’ve been here for years. IBM’s stock looks ready to rise.

(ComputerWeekly.com) IBM stands its ground when it comes to providing customer data to the U.S. government.

(Forbes) Can AI teach computers how to code? IBM thinks so.

(ComputerWorld) Salaries for IT professionals are on the rise in the U.S.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) Online educator Manta is celebrating its 27th birthday with a sale on any course, series, or combination pack, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends July 31.

(Seiden Group) This blog offers a tutorial on using NETSTAT to examine network connections on IBM i.

(TechChannel) An article about the latest built-in functions for RPG.

(COMMON) Season two of the Incredible i Show podcast is available for your listening pleasure.

(Precisely) Learn about the four building block of data integrity from Precisely and then help Precisely learn about your IBM i security challenges by completing this annual survey. Participants will help our community and get alerts to results.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

June 14, 15, 17 – Live Online Event – Common Europe’s Power Summer Camp 2021 Virtual Edition is running live on the Internet June 14, 15, and 17. Don’t miss this free event for education with industry leaders on topics relating to the IBM i, AIX, and Linux operating systems as implemented on Power hardware as well as for that Power hardware, system management and virtualization layers that ride atop the hardware.

June 16 – Webinar – What should an IBM i programmer know about Excel? Microsoft Excel is where your users expect you to deliver the data they need to analyze. But as an IBM i programmer, you might not use Excel. Knowing how others do – and understanding some of the ways Excel can import and present data – can reduce the time you spend transferring files and answering questions. RSVP for this 30-minute session from New Generation Software and gain a better understanding of how to support your Excel users.

June 15-17 – Online Event – Trust ’21 is Precisely’s annual Data Integrity Summit that features keynotes and breakouts designed to help data leaders from across industries learn how to build a foundation of trusted data on which to build their digital futures.

June 23 – Webinar – What should an IBM i programmer know about Excel? Microsoft Excel is where your users expect you to deliver the data they need to analyze. But as an IBM i programmer, you might not use Excel. Knowing how others do – and understanding some of the ways Excel can import and present data – can reduce the time you spend transferring files and answering questions. RSVP for this 30-minute session from New Generation Software and gain a better understanding of how to support your Excel users.

June 24 – Webinar – Ever felt that moving from traditional IBM i development to DevOps with Git was too big a challenge? ARCAD will share a customer success story in its webinar, “Moving to Git source control on IBM i.” Register for this presentation and get the keys to successful Git adoption on IBM i.

October 4-6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Virtual – POWERUp 2021 will be COMMON’s first Hybrid conference and will offer an in-person experience and virtual access to our remote attendees. Join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas that will be delivered live in-person and virtually. POWERUp will also boasts the largest Expo of its kind so that all attendees can learn about all the great products and solutions available to this community from our vendor partners. This conference is structured to give you the pure education and professional connections needed to best enhance your career.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive 5-day learning experience.