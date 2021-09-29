Four Hundred Monitor, September 29

Jenny Thomas

You know what they say about the best laid plans, and so does COMMON when its plans for POWERUp recently went awry. Despite the best efforts, as reported by IT Jungle’s Alex Woodie last week, COMMON made the decision to remove the in-person option and go totally virtual for the conference that begins next week on October 4. The good news is this isn’t COMMON’s first virtual rodeo so it can rely on past experience to switch smoothly into online mode. You can still register to attend, read on to find more details on POWERUp and the news of the week.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Fast Company) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says Quantum computing is poised to explode.

(Forbes) IBM predicts analog is the next big thing in AI.

(ComputerWorld) File sharing is essential when you have employees working from multiple locations. Check out this list of 10 file sharing services.

(CIO) A listing of 12 noncertified IT skills that are paying the highest premiums in 2021.

(Tech Monitor) A ban on making ransom payments using cryptocurrencies is set to be introduced in the U.S. But will it stop ransomware?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) POWERUp begins Monday, but without the in-person option. You can still attend virtually, so register today for nearly 300 education sessions on IBM i and Power Systems with led by industry experts.

(GoAnywhere) This blog looks at how HTTP and TCP are connected, and how they differ.

(HelpSystems) How will you use IBM i in 2022? The annual IBM i Marketplace Survey is now open through October 15.

(iTech Solutions) This resource page from iTech is filled with blogs, videos and content to help with your IBM i security journey.

(Profound Logic) Business leaders must do more to safeguard APIs and the data communicated through them. Read more about APIs in this white paper from Profound.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

September 29 – Webinar – Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, and Jon Paris present Top 10 Skills for Today’s RPGers, freely open to the IBM i community. Join them as they take IBM i developers and management through their list of top 10 skill sets practiced by most successful modern RPGers, explaining the importance of each, and providing resources to brush up on each topic.

September 30 – Webinar – PHP 7.3 enters end-of-life this year. In this free online briefing, IBM’s open-source guru Jesse Gorzinski and Alan Seiden discuss why the new PHP RPMs make the migration to 7.4 easier and more rewarding, technical tips from several recent client migrations, and best practices for open source maintenance. Barry Brown, CTO at JDS Industries, will describe how PHP 7.4 improved stability and speed for their busy ecommerce site.

September 30 – Webinar – In this first webinar of a series on ransomware from Illumio, learn how to visualize communications across your applications, devices and the cloud, to better understand your systems at risk, and easily enforce least privilege access to prevent the spread of breaches.

October 4-6 – Online Event – The 2021 IT Executive Conference was created with the needs of IT managers and decision makers in mind to provide content and insight on leading topics that impact business. With a focus on strategic issues, ITEC attendees will hear from, and network with, IBM executives, industry recognized experts and peers on how to maximize IT investments.

October 4-7 – Online Event – Virtually join friends and colleagues in the COMMON community at POWERUp 2021 and enjoy the best in Power Systems and IBM i education over the course of four days. Choose from nearly 300 sessions, which cover a broad range of IT topic areas.

October 5 – Webinar – Register for PTC’s live webcast to learn more about the new Implementer v12.5 release and how this premier software configuration management and deployment solution for IBM i offers a variety of improvements to ease the stress of critical change management and development processes. Topics include: security and cyber attacks; open source and closed source; third-party Java libraries; Tomcat server; RDi plugin open-source jar files

October 12 – Online Event – Join the Central Texas IBM i User Group for a free online presentation by Andy Youens. Andy will show how easy it is to get into Open Source on the IBM i, from getting packages installed and using them. We will also look at some to the tools we need to make our open-source journey more enjoyable. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

October 13 – Webinar – Steve Will’s Keynote address for the RPG & DB2 Summit, Next Gen IBM i Apps, will be freely open to the IBM i community. The Chief Architect for IBM i will use this platform to detail what “IBM i Next Gen Applications” look like, shining headlights on the road ahead for software development. His briefing will help IBM i teams envision future business needs so they can identify key skills they will need to implement those initiatives.

October 20-26 – LIVE Online Training – At the RPG & DB2 Virtual Summit, hosts Paul Tuohy, Susan Gantner, Jon Paris and other top IBM i Champions share their best tips and techniques for building modern IBM i applications. SQL, RPG, Db2, open source, web services, ACS, RDi, web and mobile apps – it’s all packed into a fun, interactive, and very productive five-day learning experience.