IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 23, Number 39

Doug Bidwell

Yet another week, and yet another batch of security vulnerabilities that IBM i shops need to deal with. None of the patches in the table below are in the latest Security Group for the various operating system releases. So this table summarizes it all:

7.1 7.2 7.3 7.4 OpenSSL for IBM i CVE-2021-3711 SI77181 SI77182 SI77182 SI77182 CVE-2021-3712 Apache HTTP Server CVE-2021-31618 SI77099 SI76820 SI76700 CVE-2020-13950 SI76831 SI76706 CVE-2019-17567 CVE-2021-30641 CVE-2021-33193 IAS & IWS for IBM i CVE-2021-35517 SI77226 SI77225 SI77224 CVE-2021-36090

One more reminder to everyone to participate in POWERUp 2021, and an update. POWERUp 2021 runs from October 4 through 7, but it is no longer going to have an in-person option. You must participate virtually. Visit the COMMON user group website to find out the particulars. And we will see you there – virtually, at least!

Let’s get started this week with the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level:

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.2:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.1:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

New (or Updated) Links for this week:

QMGTOOLS: Java HTTPS Test Client (HTTPSCLT), 872648

JAVA: Download, Installation, and Usage of Java 11 on the IBM i OS

TLS: How To Enable the TLSv1.3 Protocol for a WebSphere Application Server v8.5 and v9.0 Profile on IBM i OS

WSCST: Instructions for Modifying a Workstation Customizing Object (WSCST)

JAVA/TLS/SSL: How do I change the default SSL/TLS protocol my Java™ application will use?

Tips/Definitions: Enjoy the autumn or the fall, depending on what dialect of English or American you speak, because who knows what the winter will bring.

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (09/25/21). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 08/11/21 SI73464 SE75867 SI76761 (Read defect cover letter!) 7.3 08/11/21 SI73463 SE75867 SI76760 (Read defect cover letter!) 7.2 08/11/21 SI73462 SE75867 SI76759 (Read defect cover letter!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order: