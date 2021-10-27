Four Hundred Monitor, October 27

Jenny Thomas

The year isn’t quite over yet, but already businesses are starting to look back and take stock of how successful – or not – 2021 was for all aspects of their organization. With Big Blue heading into its Big Separation with its spin-off Kyndryl next month, the road may get a little more rough before everyone settles in to IBM’s new normal. This is probably why we see a lot of news and commentary focusing on IBM right now as we all watch and wait to see what happens next. Keep checking back here for more developments, and to find resources and happenings from our very own IBM i ecosystem.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Yahoo!Finance) Not-so-great financial news for IBM’s legacy infrastructure unit.

(The Motley Fool) IBM has a plan for the next three years, here’s what we might see at Big Blue in 2024.

(Street Insider) Hybrid cloud and AI continue to be the focus of IBM’s efforts as at announces new collaborations and expanded partner relationships.

(CIO) Gartner makes some predictions for tech trends in 2022, which include IBM’s top priorities.

(IBM Newsroom) Some scary advice from a hacker may make you rethink your security priorities.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(COMMON) Get in the Halloween spirit with the latest “Incredible i Show” podcast featuring scary DR stories.

(Micro Focus) If you work with COBOL applications as a programmer, IT analyst, project manager or application owner, weigh in on this COBOL survey.

(Precisely) This blog explains how to monitor and analyze IBM i security data with Splunk.

(Illumio) An ebook that outlines the steps to creating a zero trust security model.

(FormaServe) A how-to video for writing BASH shell scripts on the IBM i.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 31-November 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Common Europe, in collaboration with Common Denmark, is delighted to be holding its first in-person Congress since the beginning of the pandemic. It is being held in Scandinavia’s largest congress center, Bella Sky, in the vibrant city of Copenhagen and offers extensive education and networking opportunities. Congress education areas targeted are: Application Development, Advanced RPG, Open Source tools and Languages, System Management, Db2 and SQL, ACS, IBM i Services and microservices, and Security and Compliance. There will be a full AIX / Linux track, a first, to emphasize the Power Systems character of Common Europe. Top IBM Business Architects and industry experts have already agreed to share their knowledge on latest announcements as well as practical subjects with the European community. Learn more and register here.

November 8 – Webinar – Join N2i for this networking session led by former COMMON president Larry Bolhuis, who brings a wealth of knowledge about IBM i and system administration.

November 10 – Webinar – It’s not the platform. It’s the perception. Join this live webinar as the IBM i experts from HelpSystems offer education around what you should do when facing objections, obstacles, and real-life business challenges, You’ll also learn how to automate, secure, and get data out of IBM i when your staff is not familiar with the operating system.

November 18 – Webinar – Join Profound Logic’s CRO Jordan Antonoff for a business workshop that showcases how to build a strong business case for transformation. We will explore the business issues, strategic imperatives, critical success factors, and expected benefits of code transformation.

May 23-15, 2022 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5, 2022 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.