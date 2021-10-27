Remain Bolsters Change Management Suite

Alex Woodie

In the market for change management software? One of the most active vendors in the IBM i space, Remain Software, this month announced the delivery of several new releases of its software, including TD/OMS version 14, Gravity version 7, and a new release of its API Studio.

Remain develops and supports its application lifecycle management (ALM) software for IBM i and open system platforms out of its headquarters in The Netherlands. It has several partners in the United States and other countries, giving it a global reach with its flagship TD/OMS offering and supporting cast of tools.

In early October, the company unveiled its first milestone release for TD/OMS, Gravity, and API Studio, which means the introduction of new version numbers. Typically the company releases one milestone per quarter, and finishes it up with the delivery of the full release in the early summer, before the European continent goes on annual holiday.

<insert graphic: remain_delete.png Cutline: Remain simplifies the completion or deletion of multiple tasks with this multi-action screen in TD/OMS 14.

With TD/OMS v14, the company has delivered several enhancements that should make it easier for developers to work with the change management system.

For starters, it includes a new transfer progress bar, which will keep the developer informed on the extent of the upload to the server, for example. It also brings the capability to export spooled files to PDF, which will help developers keep better documentation.

Developers will find it easier to delete branches or complete tasks with multiple components thanks to the new multi-selection action in this release. And an enhancement to the new comments view will keep the original formatting of comments, particularly for longer texts. The comments can be applied to requests, tasks, solutions, and objects.

TD/OMS also sports enhancements to the command to clear historical fallback data to avoid excessive disk usage. The command now performs cleanup of fallback in all applications, and allows the TD/OMS manager to run the command even if he or she has no application access. Remain also bolstered its TimeFlash RapidFire interface; enhanced its “compilation hook”; and fixed an issue impacting how code is complied in the solution maintenance green screen.

Remain also delivered a new release of its API Studio, which helps IBM i shops develop and manage API connections to existing software.

The big new feature in API Studio version 3.0.1 is the introduction of the API Detective. According to Remain, the API detective will automatically find and alert you to mistakes in your specification. All you have to do is press the “detective” icon on the API Studio screen, and the API Detective will let you know whether your spec conforms to OpenAPI best practices.

The API Detective can validate various parts of the API spec, including the schema, the paths and operations validation; the operation parameters; the operation responses; and the global and operation responses.

The company also unveiled version 7 of Gravity, its multi-platform project and workflow management system. Gravity is designed to help teams of developers collaborate and get more work done, saving time and money in the process. The new release of Gravity targets Xref, the multi-platform cross-reference engine.

