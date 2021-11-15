Talking Certified Pre-Owned Equipment With Arrow

Timothy Prickett Morgan

Arrow Electronics is one of the three master distributors of IBM Power Systems machines and related storage in North America, and it also has decades of experience selling secondhand equipment as well as new gear through its partnership with IBM.

Recently, Arrow has partnered with IBM so its resellers can offer their Power Systems and Storage customers certified pre-owned equipment that has been put through the remanufacturing processes of IBM’s Global Asset Recovery Services business. This is now the sole means by which Arrow is helping its resellers bring CPO machinery to Power Systems and Storage shops that, for many reasons, need older equipment rather new stuff.

Arrow is IBM’s largest Power Systems distribution partner in the United States and Canada and also has the largest number of resellers and Power Systems customers, and we sat down and with Dan Cornelius, who is supplier manager at Arrow, to get his perspective on the benefits of certified pre-owned gear and how it can help customers get the compute and storage capacity they need to support their mission critical applications.

As part of its reorganization after the spinoff of the Kyndryl managed services business, IBM has moved the Global Asset Recovery Services business from its IBM Financing group over to the Systems group, where we believe it has always belonged, thus removing any kind of barrier between buying new and CPO machinery, and at the same time Arrow’s resellers are now able to sell both new and CPO machinery without creating any friction with IBM. So it is a new – and better – world in this regard. And, as Cornelius points out in this interview, this means that both IBM and Arrow can focus on the best ways to keep customers on the Power Systems platform given budget constraints, software constraints, and supply chain constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We hope you enjoy the chat we had with Cornelius, and all you have to do is click on the video above to listen in.

This content was sponsored by IBM.

RELATED STORIES

Reliability: An Added Value Of IBM Certified Pre-Owned

Certified Pre-Owned Storage: More Than Just A Pretty Price

Every Day Has To Be Earth Day

Why POWER8 Is Sometimes The Best Platform To Run SAP HANA

You Can Save Money And Get More Performance At The Same Time

Driving System TCO With IBM Global Asset Recovery Services