IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 4

Doug Bidwell

A new Oracle JCE Code Signing CA was recently implemented in the IBM JDK to resolve APAR IJ26310. Specifically, this is related to IBM JDK 8.0 SR6 FP25, JDK 7.1 SR4 FP75, and JDK 7.0 SR10 FP75, whereby Java applications running on the IBM i operating system might encounter the error messages “JCE is not installed properly” or “JCE cannot authenticate the provider XX” or “xyz.jar is not signed by a trusted signer” after upgrading to the following IBM i Java Group PTF level or newer.

The following IBM i Java Group PTF levels install 8.0 SR6 FP25.

Release 7.1: SF99572 level 44

Release 7.2: SF99716 level 31

Release 7.3: SF99725 level 21

Release 7.4: SF99665 level 10

The following IBM i Java Group PTF levels install 7.0 SR10 FP75 and 7.1 SR4 FP75:

Release 7.1 — SF99572 level 43

Release 7.2 — SF99716 level 30

Release 7.3 — SF99725 level 20

See this link for more information on the JDK update.

Also, there is a new Navigator for i version, which you can find out more about at this link. This modern user interface can be accessed from http://hostname:2002/Navigator.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.4:

Added: Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server

Added: Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Added: WebSphere Application Server traditional V9.0

Added: WebSphere Application Server V8.5

DB2 for IBM i

IBM Db2 Mirror for i

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.3:

Added: Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server

Added: Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Added: WebSphere Application Server traditional V9.0

Added: WebSphere Application Server V8.5

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.2:

Java

Backup Recovery Solutions

PTF Groups 7.1:

Nothing here

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the Guide this week:

Navigator for i: Navigator for i – New Version

NGS: New Generation Software

CRYPTO: Cryptographic Services for Password Management in Navigator and Db2 Mirror

Tips/Definitions: Let’s make this an actual new year, in any way we can think of.

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (1/15/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 12/08/21 SI77636 SE73420 SI78037 (Read the link above!) 7.3 12/08/21 SI77635 SE73420 SI78038 (Read the link above!) 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link above!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18

April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17

April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16

April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15

April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14

March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13

March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12

March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

February 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 9

February 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 8

February 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 7

February 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 6

January 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 5

January 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 4

January 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 3

January 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 2

January 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 1

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40

September 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 39

September 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 38

September 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 37

September 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 36

August 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 35

August 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 34

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27

June 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 26

June 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 25

June 13, 2020: Volume 22, Number 24

June 6, 2020: Volume 22, Number 23

May 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 22

May 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10

February 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 9

February 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 8

February 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 7

February 8, 2020: Volume 22, Number 6

February 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 5

January 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 4

January 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 3

January 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 2

January 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 1