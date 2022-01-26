Listen In To The 8th Annual IBM i Marketplace Survey Webcast

Timothy Prickett Morgan

It’s that time of the year again when HelpSystems reveals the results of its annual IBM i Marketplace Survey, which believe it or not has now been done eight years in a row. The survey provides a snapshot into the thinking of IBM i shops all over the world as they contemplate the strategic and tactical issues relating to their mission critical applications and the security, resilience, capacity, economics, and long-term viability of the IBM i platform that supports them.

Personally, I sincerely wish that HelpSystems had been doing this survey since the AS/400 was launched in 1988, because it would be a treasure trove of historical information and it would demonstrate that while the times change, the AS/400, iSeries, System i, and IBM i platforms and the attitudes of their architects, programmers, operators, and users changes very slowly and deliberately. Such a remarkable dataset, had it been built from the beginning, would be a comfort to us all.

That said, eight years of data is a real dataset, and the results of the 2021 survey, which are going to be released tomorrow, January 27, in the 2022 IBM i Marketplace Survey Results report, are always interesting and enlightening. Each year, as the report is being unveiled, HelpSystems hosts a live webinar with commentary from experts. As usual, Tom Huntington, executive vice president of technical solutions at HelpSystems, will be hosting the webinar as well as providing commentary. Dan Sundt, who is one of a number of IBM i product managers at Big Blue – I did not know there were several – will be providing insight into the hardware and software that comprise the IBM i platform and IBM’s current thinking. Ian Jarman, who was the IBM i product manager a long time ago and who moved over to IBM’s Lab Services organization several years ago – and who was just promoted to chief technology officer at Lab Services, so congratulations there – will also be on hand to share his considerable expertise in everything related to the AS/400 and its successors. And finally, yours truly will be there as well, rounding out the commentary.

You can find out more and register for the webinar, which happens at 10 a.m. Eastern time to span half of the globe, at this link, and I hope that you will do so. See you then and there!

