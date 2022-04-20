Four Hundred Monitor, April 20

Jenny Thomas

Arvind Krishna recently participated in an interview on the evolving role of business and technology. While you don’t have to be IBM’s CEO to recognize how rapidly computing is changing the way we do business, his perspective is definitely of interest to our readers. In our Top Story this week, you can read what he had to say as he looks back and what he thinks is to come on the road ahead. Spoiler Alert: Hybrid cloud, AI, and cybersecurity all play an important role.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(The Wall Street Journal) IBM’s CEO gives his predictions on the future of business and technology.

(TIME) Arvind Krishna sits down to discuss what IBM can do better and what he believes it its “higher purpose.”

(Barron’s) A better-than-predicted Q1 report for IBM thanks to software and consulting.

(CIO Magazine) Contracted IT talent in the tech workforce is on the rise.

(ZDNet) A fun one for coffee lovers. The best coffee grinders reviewed.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Skytap) This free white paper from Skytap and Microsoft looks at migrating IBM Power workloads.

(Seiden Group Blog) A tip from Alan Seiden on how to query IBM i data with PHP and PDO_ODBC.

(IBM Support) Get the latest updates for IBM i Access Client Solutions (ACS) here.

(Profound Logic) The annual Profound Logic State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

(Zebra Technologies) If your organization is affected by a retailer’s RFID mandates, this article offers ideas on how to get compliant.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 21 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for a joint webinar with and imPower to see modern coding techniques along with ARCAD’s DevOps methodology with iUnit, CodeChecker, and Drops to put the “C” into your CI/CD process and modernize to Free Form RPG at the same time.

April 29 – Webinar – Singapore based ASEAN, IBM i AIX & Linux on Power, are hosting a free webinar: An “i” affair. Featured speakers are Simon Hutchinson and Satid Singkorapoom.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.