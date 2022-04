IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 16

Doug Bidwell

It is a new week, and there are two new security vulnerabilities in the IBM i platform. First, there is Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty for IBM i is vulnerable to spoofing and clickjacking attacks due to swagger-ui (CVE-2018-25031, CVE-2021-46708), which you can read more about here. The IBM i PTF numbers containing the fix for the CVEs:

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number PTF Download Link

7.4 SI78971 https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/ptf/SI78971

7.3 SI78972 https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/ptf/SI78972

7.2 SI78973 https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/ptf/SI78973

Then there is Security Bulletin: OpenSSL for IBM i is vulnerable to a denial of service due to a flaw in the BN_mod_sqrt() function (CVE-2022-0778), which you can find out more about at this link.

BM i Release 5733-SC1 PTF Number PTF Download Link

7.4, 7.3, 7.2 SI79260 Fix Central

There is a new version of ACS. See IBM i Access — ACS Updates, which tells you what is new in Version 1.1.9.0, build date April 2022 at this link.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.4:

High Availability for IBM i

Java

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/V9.2.0

Db2 Web Query for i V2.3.0

DB2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server — Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.0

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

High Availability for IBM i

Java

MQ for IBM i – v9.0.0/v9.1.0/V9.2.0

Db2 Web Query for i V2.3.0

DB2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

Recommended updates for WebSphere Application Server — Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.0

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.2:

High Availability for IBM i

Java

DB2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.0

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.1:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

Db2 Web Query for i V2.2.1

IBM i Access Client Solutions V1.1.9.0

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

System/RFE: RFE (Request for Enhancement) for IBM i has moved to IBM Aha!

ODBC: Determining the IBM i Access ODBC Driver Version 638593

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

ODBC Driver for IBM i Access Client Solutions: 687455

Tips/Definitions: No time for this right now.

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (04/16/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.4 2/16/22 MF69373 MA49558 MF69650 (Read the link in the guide!) MF69241 7.3 2/16/22 SI78508 SE77164 SI78674 (Read the link in the guide!) 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18

April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17

April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16

April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15

April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14

March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13

March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12

March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

February 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 9

February 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 8

February 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 7

February 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 6

January 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 5

January 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 4

January 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 3

January 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 2

January 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 1

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40

September 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 39

September 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 38

September 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 37

September 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 36

August 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 35

August 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 34

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27

June 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 26

June 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 25

June 13, 2020: Volume 22, Number 24

June 6, 2020: Volume 22, Number 23

May 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 22

May 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14

March 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 13

March 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 12

March 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 11

March 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 10