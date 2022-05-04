Four Hundred Monitor, May 4

Today, May 4, or, “May the 4th be with you,” is a celebration of all things Star Wars. As fans know, the fourth day in May became Star Wars Day because of the turn of phrase, “May the Force be with you,” used by Jedi masters in the movies. Yesterday, May 3, was a celebration for the IBM i, albeit without a fancy name. Announcement Day isn’t always on May 3, but it’s a big deal no matter what day it falls on in our ecosystem. We will have lots of news and analysis coming from our IBM i masters in the coming weeks, and this week we want to direct your attention to all the breaking announcement coverage.

(IT Jungle) IT Jungle’s own Tim Prickett Morgan dives into entry and midrange Power10 machines news.

(IT Jungle) IT Jungle’s co-editor Alex Woodie breaks down the IBM i 7.5 and 7.4 TR6 announcements.

(IT Jungle) A look at the subscription pricing coming to IBM i and Power Systems.

(TechChannel) IBM i chief architect blogs about announcement day.

(Harvard Business Review) Good data science isn’t just for the scientists, you need regular people, too.

(Maxava) This blog looks at what’s new in V7R5 for IBM i system administrators.

(Profound Logic) Is it time to move on from your legacy code? This white paper can help you decide.

(Eradani) Progressive Web Apps are a technology being driven by Google as an easy way to build and deliver highly functional multiplatform apps. Learn more about PWAs from this blog.

(iTech Solutions) The latest podcast from iTech Solutions features a chat between iTech’s Pete Massiello and Laurie LeBlanc with IBM Technical Consultant William Grenache about data resiliency with IBM External Storage.

May 10 – Webinar – Join iChime for a walk-through VS code with Liam Allan. More details are available through the iChime website.

May 10-11 – Online Event – IBM’s Think Broadcast brings together a community of thinkers, makers, doers, leaders and creators to solve the most complex challenges facing businesses today. This free event is a completely new experience of real-time conversations from a roundtable news desk. You can expect Q&A and discussions with IBM experts, clients, Innovation Talk speakers, partners and analysts.

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.