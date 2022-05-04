Help Us Determine The State Of IBM i In 2022

Miranda VanHorn

The bi-annual State of IBM i Modernization survey needs your perspective!

Profound Logic’s State of IBM i Modernization Survey looks at trends and attitudes that shape the IBM i modernization market. The data collected gives the entire community a better understanding of the current state of the IBM i and the priorities of businesses with a similar tech stack.

The report created from this survey provides the community with essential data, and pre-pandemic we reached out to the IBM i community every year and collected hundreds of data points on how businesses plan to use and modernize the platform in the coming years.

Not including 2020 when two surveys were conducted, Profound Logic has been sending out this survey since 2015. The survey focuses on three main topics: the current state of IBM i; the current attitude towards IBM i; and the future of IBM i.

This survey helps to prove that the attitudes towards IBM i are shifting to having more confidence in the platform, allowing for future development and modernization.

How have impressions of IBM i changed over the past few years?

Attitudes Towards IBM i

2015: In 2015, many people felt as though their biggest challenges with IBM i included a lack of skilled professionals and modernization. Several also felt as though IBM i was outdated. The main concerns that people had with IBM i were the outdated legacy systems.

2017: Once again, people felt as though their biggest challenge with IBM i was a lack of professionals who knew how to use IBM i as well as outdated legacy systems.

2019: In 2019, people believed that outdated user interfaces and outdated application codes were the biggest concerns with IBM i. Once again, people were concerned with finding new developers for IBM i systems and modernizing their legacy systems.

2020, Regular Survey: The biggest concerns that people had with IBM i included aging and diminishing developer pools, maintaining outdated code, and a limited IT budget. 42 percent of people felt positive towards IBM i while 32 percent felt neutral and 25 percent felt negative.

2020, Covid Survey: The biggest concerns that people had with IBM i were similar to the regular 2020 survey sent out in March. The three biggest concerns included aging and diminishing developer pools, maintaining outdated code, and training new developers.

The Future of IBM i

2015: Over 50 percent of people stated that they would be modernizing their IBM i systems in 2016, with 81 percent of people stating that they needed to modernize in order to add modern GUI functionality. Over 75 percent of people claimed that the modernization project they intended to start in 2016 would be green screen to rich GUI. Over 35 percent of people believed that they would achieve great things with IBM i that year, while only 4 percent stated that they don’t see a future with IBM i.

2017: 79 percent of survey takers planned on maintaining existing applications, 60 percent stated they planned to develop new applications, and 49 percent planned on modernizing green screens in 2017. 55 percent of survey takers also planned to implement modern interfaces in 2017. Just like the previous year, 35 percent of people believed they would achieve great things with IBM i that year. However, there was an increase in people stating that they did not see a future with IBM i (approximately 7 percent).

2019: 73 percent of survey takers stated that their development plans for 2019 included maintaining existing applications while 60 percent planned on developing new applications. 44 percent planned to modernize their green screens. 47 percent of people also wanted to implement modern interfaces and 46 percent wanted to implement web services. In 2019, 37 percent of people believed they would achieve great things with IBM i that year while 7 percent did not see a future with IBM i.

2020, Regular Survey: The three largest goals for business applications in 2020 included faster time to market with business applications, addressing skill shortages/retired developers, and improving operational efficiency.

2020, Covid Survey: Most of the Covid survey focused on current events and not the future. When it came to Covid, 24 percent of survey takers stated that their modernization processes were delayed by Covid. 6 percent were outsourcing developers because of the pandemic. 22 percent stated that their IBM i development budget was affected by Covid as well.

We’re excited to see the results of the 2022 IBM i survey and the data it’ll have to offer! To be a part of this important data collection, click here to take the survey now. Thank you for your participation!

Miranda VanHorn is product marketing manager at Profound Logic.

This content was sponsored by Profound Logic.

