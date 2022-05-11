Four Hundred Monitor, May 11

Jenny Thomas

IBM chairman and chief executive officer Arvind Krishna kicked off Think 2022 yesterday in Boston. While Think is an invite-only, in-person event held in cities around the world, there is a broadcast component available, which you can find the link to in our Top Story below. Each event will explore data and AI, cybersecurity, and business modernization with hybrid cloud, in other words, the hot topics of the day. And also topics that we are covering here every day in the Jungle. But let’s begin with what’s happening outside our ecosystem, which you’ll find in our Top Stories below.

Top Stories From Outside The Jungle

(Think 2022) Keep up with the latest happenings at IBM’s Think 2022 conference at this site.

(TechCrunch) The future is quantum, according to IBM’s CEO Krishna.

(NetworkWorld) IBM has a goal to build a 4,000 qubit system by 2025 on its vision board.

(CIO Magazine) A Top 10 list if what’s driving IT spending.

(Reuters) IBM’s Institute for Business Value surveyed of 3,000 CEOs spanning over 40 countries and 28 industries, to look at how sustainability has moved to the core of corporate agendas.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Micro Focus) The results of the COBOL survey are in and summed up in this video, including such findings as 92 percent of surveyed IT leaders see COBOL apps as strategic and 72 percent plan to modernize existing COBOL and mainframe applications over a rip/re-place approach.

(Seiden Group Blog) PHP framework guru Rob Allen answers common developer questions on PHP and APIs.

(COMMON) Time to catch up with The incredible i Show podcast. Recent episodes feature interviews with IBM i Superhero Marina Schwenk, and IBM i product offering manager Alison Butterill.

(Manta Technologies) During the month of May, when you purchase a license for the Free-Form RPG Programming series for any term (one, two, or three years) and any user license level, and you will get the equivalent license for the Coding Free-Form RPG course for free. Visit Manta’s website for more information.

(HelpSystems) The HelpSystems 2022 IBM i Marketplace survey results are in. Cybersecurity, HA/DR, modernization, automation, the cloud dominate the conversation.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

May 12 – Webinar – The May monthly meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Group of IBM i Collaborators (MAGiC) will feature a session on opening doors with APIs presented by Midrange Dynamics. This webinar is free to everyone.

May 12 – Webinar – Learn how to modernize your Synon applications with LANSA during this webinar with Eugene King, LANSA’s Sr. Sales Engineer, and Madan Kumar, SrinSoft’s Sr. Business Development Manager.

May 17 – Webinar – Join Fresche Solutions for a 30-minute POWER session as Pauline Ayala dives into IFS and network security to help you learn how to configure the defenses on your IBM i system and guard your valuable data with the TGSecurity Suite.

May 23-26 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Mark your calendar for POWERUp 2022, which will take place in the heart of the French Quarter. This will be the first in-person POWERUp since 2019! Include this exciting conference in your budget planning and come join the community once again for the most extensive and comprehensive IBM i education and networking available.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.