IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 19

Doug Bidwell

So here is what’s new. Here is a notice at the top of the Fix Central Home Page: “Your action may be required. IBM will implement infrastructure improvements to electronic fix distribution on June 4, 2022. IP and hostnames will change for servers that support fix delivery. New connections are required. You must configure your firewall and proxy server if you have a firewall in your network, or if your machine uses a proxy server to access the internet. Please see preparing firewalls and proxies.”

And here is another note from the PTF Cume Cover Letter: “IMPORTANT: Permanently apply any temporarily applied Licensed Internal Code PTFs on your partition before installing this cumulative PTF package:

APYPTF LICPGM(5770999) SELECT(*ALL) APY(*PERM)

This is mandatory going forward according to IBM Tech Support.”

Also, there is a Security Bulletin: Due to use of Apache Log4j, OmniFind Text Search Server for DB2 for i is vulnerable to arbitrary code execution (CVE-2021-4104), which you can find out more about here. PTF Fixes are here:

OmniFind for i Release IBM i Release PTF Number V1R6M0 7.5 SI78636,SI78665,SI78673 V1R5M0 7.4 SI78753,SI78754,SI78755 V1R4M0 7.3 SI78756,SI78757,SI78758 V1R3M0 7.2 SI78751,SI78759,SI78760,SI78761

And another Security Bulletin: IBM i components are vulnerable to data access due to CVE-2022-22481, which you can read about there.

IBM Navigator for i (heritage version only) – IBM i 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 (heritage version). This issue can be fixed by applying PTFs to IBM i. The IBM i PTF numbers containing the fix:

Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF Number 7.4 SI79557 SI79558 7.3 SI79559 SI79560 7.2 SI79561 SI79562

It is strongly recommended that IBM Navigator for i – heritage version not be used due to other vulnerabilities as documented in this security bulletin: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6539162.

Statement of direction – IBM intends in the future to remove IBM Navigator for i heritage version by deleting all associated files from the system for IBM i 7.3 & 7.4 releases.

Important note: IBM recommends that all users running unsupported versions of affected products upgrade to supported and fixed version of affected products.

And there is another Log4j mitigation sheet, which you can download here.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.4:

Nothing

PTF Groups 7.3:

Nothing as well

PTF Groups 7.2:

IBM HTTP Server for i

PTF Groups 7.1:

And again nothing

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

System V7R5 Memo to Users

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Enabling SSL/TLS for IBM Navigator for i 667835

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (05/07/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 No Entries 7.4 2/16/22 MF69373 MA49558 MF69650 (Read the link in the guide!) MF69241 7.3 2/16/22 SI78508 SE77164 SI78674 (Read the link in the guide!) 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18

April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17

April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16

April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15

April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14

March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13

March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12

March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

February 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 9

February 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 8

February 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 7

February 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 6

January 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 5

January 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 4

January 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 3

January 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 2

January 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 1

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40

September 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 39

September 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 38

September 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 37

September 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 36

August 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 35

August 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 34

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27

June 27, 2020: Volume 22, Number 26

June 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 25

June 13, 2020: Volume 22, Number 24

June 6, 2020: Volume 22, Number 23

May 30, 2020: Volume 22, Number 22

May 23, 2020: Volume 22, Number 21

May 16, 2020: Volume 22, Number 20

May 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 19

May 2, 2020: Volume 22, Number 18

April 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 17

April 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 16

April 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 15

April 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 14