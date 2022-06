IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 24

Doug Bidwell

If it seems like just about every week there is a security vulnerability within the broad and deep expanse of the IBM i platform, well it isn’t just seeming like that. It is like that. And this week we start out with four news ones that you have to contend with in the IBM i PTF Guide.

First, we have Security Bulletin: Due to use of Spring Framework, IBM Db2 Web Query for i is vulnerable to unprotected fields (CVE-2022-22968), remote code execution (CVE-2022-22965), and denial of service (CVE-2022-22950). Find out more about that at this link. Here are the patches that address this vulnerability:

Affected Releases Group PTF and Minimum Level for Remediation IBM i 7.5 SF99671 level 6 IBM i 7.4 SF99654 level 6 IBM i 7.3 SF99533 level 6

Second, peruse Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Mirror for i is vulnerable to directory traversal due to Moment.js (CVE-2022-24785). Read all about it on this page. Patches are as follows:

Affected Releases Group PTF/Minimum Level PTF 7.5 SF99951 level 1 SI79449 7.4 SF99668 level 19 SI79448

Third, we present to you Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Mirror for i is vulnerable to denial of service due to gson 217225. Get the scoop on this at this link right here. Get your PTFs for this one:

Affected Releases Group PTF/Minimum Level PTF 7.5 SF99951 level 1 SI77900 7.4 SF99668 level 17 SI77899

And fourth, you will find Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Mirror for i is vulnerable to cross-site scripting due to Angular (220414), and you can find out more about this vulnerability here and these are you patches:

Affected Releases Group PTF/Minimum Level PTF 7.5 SF99951 level 1 SI79449 7.4 SF99668 level 19 SI79448

Now, here is another thing: There is an Official Support Statement for the IBM WebSphere Application Server Product on the IBM i OS, which is IBM Document Number 645523. If you are running WAS in any version, you are gonna want to read this!!!

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published, with IBM i 7.5 added in since it has been shipping for several weeks now:

PTF Groups 7.5:

Db2 Web Query for i V2.3.0

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.4:

Db2 Web Query for i V2.3.0

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.3:

Db2 Web Query for i V2.3.0

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.2:

QMGTOOLS

PTF Groups 7.1:

Zilch

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nadda

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Zip

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing here.

Tips/Definitions: Drink lots of water, change your socks, take Advil for pain, carry on. . . .

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (06/11/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 06/03/22 SI78809 SE78003 SI80094 (When available) 7.4 06/03/22 SI79097 SE78003 SI80093 (When available) 7.3 06/03/22 SI79186 SE78003 SI80092 (When available) 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!) 7.1 07/29/19 SI69653 SE71807 SI70603 (5733SC1, OpenSSH, available!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

