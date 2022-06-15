Profound Logic Shows Off No-Code API for Salesforce

Alex Woodie

IBM i shops that are looking for a way to integrate their Db2 for i data with Salesforce applications may be interested in a new REST API unveiled by Profound Logic last month. What’s more, the vendor says the solution works without writing a single line of code.

Profound API, which the company launched just over a year ago, is a Node.js-based offering that runs directly in a Web browser. The product contains several editors and a runtime that enables users to define their APIs, test them, manage them as they’re pushed into production, and monitor performance over time.

On the development front, Profound API sports a wizard that guides users through the API development process. The software walks users through the various steps that are required to create the API, such as calling existing RPG or Node.js programs to access Db2 for i data. Customers can also use Profound API to generate a database table with full CRUD (create, replace, update, delete) functionality.

Plug-ins are central to Profound API, and the software supports a number of them. Each plugin serves its own purpose, the company says in its documentation for the product, such as accessing the database, navigating in the application, managing program data, sending emails, consuming services, creating conditions, running custom SQL, and executing custom Node.js code.

After assembling the various steps and plugins that go into the API, Profound Logic’s software automatically generates the code for the REST API. The software also generates full documentation for the APIs using the OpenAPI standard. Customers can also monitor various aspects of the API, including requests and errors, from a pre-built dashboard provided by Profound.

Profound announced last month that it created an API that pulls data out of IBM i and loads it into Salesforce, the popular CRM software that runs in the cloud. The exercise shows that the product is so simple to use that a Salesforce administrator could create a connection to an IBM i database “without knowing any code, freeing up IT’s time to focus on revenue-driving activities,” the company says.

“It can take months to learn how to build, test, deploy, and manage API properly,” Jordan Antonoff, Profound Logic’s chief revenue officer, says in a press release. “With low-code technology, you don’t need to be a developer to build integrations between any system.”

Profound says it has used its API product to build integration points to other popular platforms and cloud products, including payroll services provider ADP, HubSpot, which develops a CRM package, and AWS S3.

Cloud integration is becoming a bigger priority for IBM i shops. Nearly half (49 percent) of IBM i shops surveyed by HelpSystems last year for its 2022 Marketplace Study cited the cloud as the place where they plan to move applications to in the future. That was up five percentage points from the prior year, overtaking Windows as the primary platform that IBM i shops have their eyes on.

In addition to cloud applications, Profound API can be used to build connections to other applications and databases running on other platforms. Profound API is based on Profound.js, the company’s Node.js application development and runtime offering. The company says that Profound API customers receive Profound.js “at no additional cost.” For more information, see www.profoundlogic.com.

RELATED STORIES

Low-Code API Development Gets A Boost From Profound

Profound and Connectria Hook Up in Cloud-Modernization Push

Profound Marks 20 Years With A Free Dev Site For Node.js

Profound Rolls Out Node.js Development Services

Profound Digs Deeper Into Node.js