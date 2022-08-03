Cleo and SrinSoft in Integration-Modernization Link Up

Alex Woodie

Modernization is a hot topic among organizations that run ERP and industry-specific applications on mature platforms, like the IBM i. But other parts of the stack need modernizing too, including the integration layer, which is the subject of a new partnership between integration software provider Cleo and SrinSoft.

Cleo provides a range of data and application integration solutions as part of its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) offering, which connects to backend IBM i systems. The Rockford, Illinois-based company supports API, EDI (AS2), and file-based integration methods via CIC, which is available in Express, Essentials, Business, and Premium versions.

SrinSoft, meanwhile, is a New York City-based company that has emerged as a leading provider of IBM i consulting services. The company, which we profiled earlier this year, is headed by CEO Ram Hari and has a workforce of more than 500 IT professionals, including about 400 folks in India and the remainder (senior level people and architects) based in the U.S.

SrinSoft has worked with major U.S.-based organizations, such as NASA, Google, Disney, and GE. The company has worked in IBM i-based implementations of integration tool providers like webMethods, Software AG, and Mulesoft, and it also has expertise in technologies like the JBoss/Fuse stack, ActiveMQ, and Camel.

Bob Hoch, Cleo’s strategic account manager for partnership programs, said his company was impressed with SrinSoft’s institutional knowledge across a broad range of applications, technologies, and solutions.

“[T]hat’s how we knew they would be a promising partner for Cleo,” Hoch said in a press release. “Given the urgency many companies feel to move forward aggressively with modernization, and the critical role integration plays in that, we look forward to teaming with SrinSoft to help customers move quickly and profitably.”

SrinSoft, meanwhile, was attracted to Cleo for its expertise in end-to-end business processes like order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and load tender-to-invoice. With more than 4,000 customers, Cleo has exposure to many participants in various supply chains, which could be potential clients for SrinSoft’s services, including on IBM i.

Madan Kumar, global head of business development for SrinSoft, said the company looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Cleo.

“Cleo’s unique ability to deliver any-to-any integration across key end-to-end business processes bodes extremely well for our global client base,” he states in a press release, “because on any given day we see virtually every new or legacy application out there, from the IBM iSeries (AS/400) to the most modern eCommerce solutions, and everything in-between.”

RELATED STORIES

SrinSoft CEO Ram Hari’s Long Road on IBM i

Fabric Company Keeps to Its Knitting with Cleo

Cleo Enhances Automation with AS2 Software for OS/400