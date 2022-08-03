Four Hundred Monitor, August 3

Jenny Thomas

Summer is heating up, but you won’t catch IBM lounging in the shade. Big Blue has been busy with more than Power10. As we look around our ecosystem this week, we see IBM has its hands in many pots, with Arvind Krishna being named one of the most influential executives of 2022. You can catch up with all the IBM news below, plus we have some new resources and calendar items for you. And if you haven’t been following our coverage of Power10, you should take a minute go on the deep dive with our very own Tim Prickett Morgan.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

August 3 – New York, New York– IBM is teaming with COMMON for an IT Leadership Summit on Security. This free event will take place at IBM Astor Place in New York. Register to reserve your seat.

August 3 – Summit Workshop Series – Data Structures & Arrays for Today’s RPG Apps, a half day online workshop with Jon Paris, covers Nested Data Structures, Multi-Dimensional Arrays, Dynamic Arrays, Templates, Modern Indicator usage, Data Structure I/O, and more.

August 5 – Online Event – Join Jesse Gorzinski and Liam Barry Allan for IBM i Developer Day, a free online event for IBM i developers, talking about the latest and greatest in development on the platform.

August 10 – Summit Workshop Series – Foundations in SQL on IBM i, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, covers SQL terminology and concepts, including basic syntax for Data Manipulation Language (DML) and Data Definition Language (DDL), as well as the many SQL functions and compare/contrast some of them with RPG built-in functions. We’ll look at accessing data from multiple tables using JOIN and UNION. We’ll look at the use of subselect (a SELECT within a SELECT) and the use of Common Table Expressions (CTE) to accomplish more complex data access.

August 17 – Summit Workshop Series – RPG Procedures & SRVPGMs by Example, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner, covers how and why to use ILE procedures, modules, service programs, binding directories, binder language, and activation groups.

August 24 – Summit Workshop Series – Python for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, explores the implementation, syntax and application use cases of Python on IBM i.

August 25 – Webinar – Join ARCAD for this presentation on how Git uses concurrent development and how it can scale to fit your development needs.

August 31 – Summit Workshop Series – API Enable Your Application with Web Services, a half-day online workshop with Jon Paris and Paul Tuohy, takes you step by step through the basics of creating and consuming web services using either RPG or SQL along with JSON or XML and HTTPAPI or IWS. Learn which approach is right for you.

September 7 – Summit Workshop Series – A to Z of Embedded SQL in RPG, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you from the basics of a simple SELECT statement, to using a cursor, to using a paging cursor, to using SQL to maintain your data, to wrapping SQL functions as RPG subprocedures, to accessing the web with SQL, to the proper use of dynamic SQL . . . and much, much more.

September 14 – Summit Workshop Series – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

September 15 – Webinar – Join Maxava and IBM for a webinar on using the Cloud for IBM i Disaster Recovery. Topics for discussion include: how to get started; real-world examples of cloud-centric disaster recovery; why the flexibility provided by the cloud is important; how to save money while adding resilience; and licensing considerations.

September 21 – Summit Workshop Series – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

September 28 – Summit Workshop Series – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

October 3-5 – St. Louis, Missouri – NAViGATE is COMMON’s annual Fall Conference. This is an event offering unique in-person and virtual networking opportunities that will take place to allow attendees to interact and share knowledge. Details to come.

October 5 – Summit Workshop Series – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.