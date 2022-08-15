Get Your Security Education, And Not From The School Of Hard Knocks

Timothy Prickett Morgan

If there is one thing that is consistently hard for human beings, it is learning from the experience of others. When it comes to IBM i security, it is safe to say that many IBM i shops are in over their heads and they have to get all of the help they can to try to batten down the hatches against the many threats that all systems – even the IBM i platform – can be the victim of these days.

That’s why IBM i security software vendor Raz-Lee has put together a series of webinars in September to help customers get a handle on the big issues they face when it comes to securing their IBM i systems. They are as follows:

September 5 – Using MFA to Secure Sign On for IBM i: This webinar will discuss the dangers of social engineering and its prevention, including password brute-force attacks, and the benefits of enabling Multi Factor Authentication at IBM i with Raz-Lee iSecurity MFA

You can sign up for any and all of these webinars at this link.

