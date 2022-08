IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 33

Doug Bidwell

First up, IBM has tweaked its temporary additional use policy for Power Systems software for migrations to Power E1080, Power E1050, and Power S1024 servers. You can read about it here.

Here is the significance of this. When you do an upgrade, you get 70 days from install to use the systems software for free. That can be extended once for 40 days, and then that can be extended again, once, for 3 days. After that, you have to beg for more if you need more time to do the upgrade. IBM doesn’t care about partitions, it’s the host system that we are talking about. My question is, why does it have to be this wat? Above and beyond the normal 70/40/3, another 90 days would be useful.

Then there are the “donor keys” you have to dela with. When you transfer your users and licensed programs from one machine to another, you have 30 days in which to bring the new machine on line in place of the old. By the end of that 30 days, you need to install IBM provided “donor keys’ on the old system, before they issue you the corresponding keys for the new system. So this adds another level of complexity. But why?

Now for Security Bulletin for zlib PCI Compliance for IBM i 7.2 and IBM i 7.5 in CVE-2018-25032, which you can find out about here. This has to do with zlib before 1.2.12 allows memory corruption when deflating (i.e., when compressing) if the input has many distant matches. IBM i 7.2 fix is SI80203 and IBM i 7.5 fix is SI80205.

Also check out Security Bulletin: IBM Java SDK and IBM Java Runtime for IBM i are vulnerable to unauthenticated attacker to cause a denial of service or low integrity impact due to multiple vulnerabilities, which you can read about at this link. Fixes outlined below:

IBM i Release 5770-JV1 Group PTF Number and Level 7.5 SF99955 Level 2 7.4 SF99665 Level 15 7.3 SF99725 Level 26 7.2 SF99716 Level 36

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

IBM DB2 Mirror for i

DB2 for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

IBM DB2 Mirror for i

DB2 for IBM i

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

PTF Groups 7.2:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Security

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nadda

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Nothing

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nary a mouse peeping

Tips/Definitions: It is hot around the Northern Hemisphere. Stay hydrated, don’t overdo it.

The Guide at a glance: There are no new defectives this week (08/13/22). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 06/03/22 SI78809 SE78003 SI80094 (When available) 7.4 06/22/22 MF69859 MA49739 MF70026 (When available) MF69848 MF69823 MF69756 MF69743 MF69740 MF69736 MF69501 MF69477 MF69435 MF69411 MF69196 MF69193 MF68999 MF68985 7.3 06/22/22 MF69735 MA49739 MF70028 (When available) MF68984 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22

May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21

May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20

May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19

May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18

April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17

April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16

April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15

April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14

March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13

March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12

March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11

March 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 10

February 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 9

February 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 8

February 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 7

February 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 6

January 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 5

January 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 4

January 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 3

January 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 2

January 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 1

December 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 52

December 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 51

December 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 50

December 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 49

November 28, 2020: Volume 22, Number 48

November 20, 2020: Volume 22, Number 47

November 14, 2020: Volume 22, Number 46

November 7, 2020: Volume 22, Number 45

October 31, 2020: Volume 22, Number 44

October 24, 2020: Volume 22, Number 43

October 17, 2020: Volume 22, Number 42

October 10, 2020: Volume 22, Number 41

October 3, 2020: Volume 22, Number 40

September 26, 2020: Volume 22, Number 39

September 19, 2020: Volume 22, Number 38

September 12, 2020: Volume 22, Number 37

September 5, 2020: Volume 22, Number 36

August 29, 2020: Volume 22, Number 35

August 22, 2020: Volume 22, Number 34

August 15, 2020: Volume 22, Number 33

August 9, 2020: Volume 22, Number 32

August 1, 2020: Volume 22, Number 31

July 25, 2020: Volume 22, Number 30

July 18, 2020: Volume 22, Number 29

July 11, 2020: Volume 22, Number 28

July 4, 2020: Volume 22, Number 27