Four Hundred Monitor, October 12

Jenny Thomas

Some weeks, a particular topic or story is trending. And other weeks, there’s just a lot going on. We’ve got a hodgepodge of stories for you in Monitor this week. And not just in the Top Stories. There’s some sales going on you might want to take a look at, and we’re still asking everyone to take the annual Marketplace Survey, which gives us a better look at what’s really going on around our ecosystem. Plus, there’s lots of good stuff in today’s issue you won’t want to miss, including Alex Woodie’s look at the unexpected Fall Technology Refreshes for its two most current IBM i operating systems, including 7.5 and 7.4.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CRN) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna is looking for help to win new clients.

(Insurance Business America) IBM has a substantial insurance industry business.

(Yahoo!Finance) Former IBM CEO says a college degree no longer as necessary as it once was.

(Reseller News) Excess privilege is a persistent problem in the cloud.

(CIO Magazine) Should you still ne outsourcing your talent?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) Shop Manta’s back-to-school sale and save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package – including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

(iTech Solutions) If your QUSRBRM/QA1ALI2 file is large, this blog has a solution for you.

(HelpSystems) Your opinions matter. Take the Marketplace Survey before October 31.

(MicroFocus) The latest installment of the Women in Cyber video series.

(ARCAD Software) This white paper is intended for IT managers to help assess where they stand in their DevOps journey on IBM i.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 13 – Webinar – IBM and COMMON are teaming up to bring you the latest enhancements and features to IBM i and Power Systems. Join this session on “New Capabilities and Features of Db2 for i” hosted by Scott Forstie.

October 18 – Webinar – The Latest in RDi with Susan Gantner AND What Developers Need to Know About IBM i Security with Pauline Brazil Ayala are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 19 – Webinar – Before year-end responsibilities fill up your calendar, let IBM i expert, Derrick Smith, of Datanational Corporation, and Bill Langston of New Generation Software, Inc., recap and translate IBM’s recent announcements into language you and your management team can understand. Attend the webinar: Power 10, 7.5, Subscriptions, License Simplification, and More: What’s In It for Me?

October 19 – Webinar – What’s New in RPG? with Jon Paris AND An IBM i Developer’s Guide to DevOps and CI/CD Pipelines with Donna Westmoreland are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 20 – Webinar – Stored Procedure Basics with Paul Tuohy AND Build Amazing Web Apps on IBM i in Minutes – No Coding Required! with Rob Swanson are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 25 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Attend Eclipse SAAM on Cloud 2022 for security, AI, architecture and modeling for next generation of edge-cloud computing continuum.

October 25 – Webinar – Consuming Web Services with RPG and HTTPAPI with Jon Paris AND Fast, Reliable Open Source on IBM i with Alan Seiden are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 27 – Webinar – DDS vs DDL with Paul Tuohy AND Keeping Your i’s Open—Creating, Securing and Managing APIs for Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 2 – Webinar – What Can RPG Prototypes Do For You? with Susan Gantner AND Modernization and Rapid Application Development on the IBM i with Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 15 – Online Meeting – Don’t miss the last Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, meeting of 2022. This free online meeting is open to everyone who registers. Our presenter is Steve Riedmueller. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. U.S. Central Time.