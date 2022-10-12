IBM i Salesforce API Integration Without Writing A Single Line Of Code
October 12, 2022 Miranda VanHorn
APIs creation is often confusing, time-consuming, and overwhelming. This is due to many IT leaders believing that complex problems require complex solutions. The reality is that API can be surprisingly simple. Sadly, many API solutions promised ease but profited by making it complicated with user-based pricing, high customization fees, significant maintenance agreements, and so forth.
There is a better way, and it’s paved in fully transparent, highly automated, and highly scalable low code. Which you can learn all about here:
Now, you can create and deploy Salesforce APIs – and indeed, other kinds of APIs – in days, not months
Profound Logic, the leader in IBM i innovation and transformation solutions, has built a Salesforce API integration example to demonstrate the full power of Profound API’s low-code solutions. With this API, a Salesforce administrator can connect to their company’s IBM i databases without knowing any code, thus freeing up IT’s time to focus on revenue-driving activities.
Profound API allows users to build integrations to software such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and ADP without writing a single line of code.
Profound Logic’s chief revenue officer, Jordan Antonoff, states, “It can take months to learn how to build, test, deploy and manage API properly. With low-code technology, you do not need to be a developer to build integrations between any system.”
How does API Empower your Employees?
Profound API empowers your employees by:
- Significantly reducing the complexity of API development
- Monitoring performance with real-time dashboards, allowing you to detect issues easily
- Ensuring security through a simplified design, development, and deployment process
- Future-proofing your business with modern API development standards and automatic documentation
- Seamlessly integrating with IBM i and most popular databases
- Speeding up development
Write Once, Run On Any Platform.
At no additional cost, you will also receive Profound.js, a low-code development framework to help you rapidly build new business applications and extend the capabilities of Profound API.
Give your developers, new and experienced, RPG or other, a development framework that facilitates collaboration and industry knowledge transfer.
Are you interested in learning more? Connect with a member of our sales team today! You can also contact us at sales@profoundlogic.com or call us at 1-877-224-7768 to learn more.
Miranda VanHorn is product marketing manager at Profound Logic.
This content was sponsored by Profound Logic.
