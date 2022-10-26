It’s Your IBM i Marketplace, And This Is Also Your Survey

Timothy Prickett Morgan

We are coming into the home stretch of the 9th annual IBM i Marketplace Survey. That means time is running out for you to participate and have your voice heard and your IBM i shop to counted. And as we have been doing for the past couple of weeks, we are once – and finally –asking you to take a moment and take the survey.

This survey was conceived of by the late Dan Burger of IT Jungle and Tom Huntington of HelpSystems, and the data that it gathers is invaluable. Like other members in the IBM i community, we use this information to build models of the IBM i installed base that, we think, more accurately reflect what is going on out there. And in the absence of any real data from IBM or the big IT consultancies, who really don’t track the IBM i business much anymore.

If you are here, and you are taking advantage of what it is we do all year long, we are asking for your help. You can take the survey at this link.

We appreciate you.

