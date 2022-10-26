Four Hundred Monitor, October 26

Jenny Thomas

The year may be winding down, but things certainly seem to be looking up for IBM. As you will see in our Top Stories below, Big Blue recorded some positive numbers that should make for a happy new year if the trend continues. If you’re looking to end this year on a good note, you might take a look at some of the new webinars we have listed below. There are lots of new opportunities to pick up some new skills before the calendar runs out. So read on for the latest news, tips, and learning opportunities, and we’ll see you again in November.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(VentureBeat) Watson is no longer just a game show contestant.

(Bloomberg) Chief Technology Officer for IBM Cloud, Hillery Hunter discusses the company’s “State of the Cloud” report in this podcast.

(MarketWatch) IBM’s jump to the cloud begins to pay off.

(CNBC) IBM shares are doing well as Big Blue ups its growth projections for the year.

(CIO Magazine) Thinking about getting a certification. Here’s the top 15 most valuable certifications that can help advance your career.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, and Other Resources

(HelpSystems) Your opinions matter. Take the Marketplace Survey before October 31.

(Manta Technologies) Finals days! Shop Manta’s back-to-school sale and save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package – including the complete IBM i Training Library. Sale ends October 31.

(COMMON) COMMON is looking for 20-, 60-, or 120-minute sessions on all aspects of IBM i programming and administration for POWERUp in Denver next April. Presenters receive complimentary registration to PU23. Session proposals are due by October 28.

(iTech Solutions) Get a peek inside a Power10 in this unboxing video.

(MicroFocus) “Reimagining Cyber” is a podcast series that highlights common challenges, trends, and solutions for today’s cybersecurity professionals.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 27 – Webinar – Join this webinar to learn how you can respond and future-proof your IBM i / AS400 applications. LANSA’s modernization experts will share transformation options, including fast and easy ways to deploy new/improved applications across platforms. Q&A to follow.

October 27 – Webinar – DDS vs DDL with Paul Tuohy AND Keeping Your i’s Open—Creating, Securing and Managing APIs for Your IBM i with Dan Magid are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

October 27 – Webinar – In this COMMON POWERcast webinar, IBM i experts Amneris Teruel, Tom Huntington, and Chuck Losinski provide technology tips and advice to keep in mind for IBM i.

November 1 – Webinar – The free 30-minute virtual event from LaserVault includes a live technical demonstration of ViTL, a virtual tape and tape library solution created specifically for IBM i systems to greatly simplify your backup process. You’ll see how to use virtual tape emulation instead of (or in addition to) physical tape for backup and recovery of IBM Power Systems (iSeries, AS/400, System i, AIX, and Linux) .

November 2 – Webinar – Whether you’re a Managed Service Provider or work within a team tasked with support, Maxava’s Product Manager Ash Giddings and Strategic Partner Development Manager Martin Norman will illustrate how to approach monitoring with a modern perspective during this webinar.

November 2 – Webinar – What Can RPG Prototypes Do For You? with Susan Gantner AND Modernization and Rapid Application Development on the IBM i with Andrew Vaiciunas are featured in this Summit Lunch & Learn starting at 1 pm eastern.

November 8-9 – Virtual Event – Profound Logic’s free virtual annual user conference will give you an unparalleled view of how to futurize your business and get exclusive Q&A sessions with Profound Logic CEO Alex Roytman.

November 15 – Online Meeting – Don’t miss the last Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, meeting of 2022. This free online meeting is open to everyone who registers. Our presenter is Steve Riedmueller. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. U.S. Central Time.