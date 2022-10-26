When Choosing Your Path To Modernize Your IBM i, Use A Guide

Jose Caso Jacobs

When you are moving into a new frontier, it always helps to have a guide who has been there before and who knows the lay of the land and literally where all of the pitfalls are. We have just such pathfinders, and they want to help.

One guide is Mike Mahan, who is global sales director at LANSA and who has a wide range of sales and management experience across many IT vendors in his more than three decades in the industry. The other guide is Eugene King, who is a senior sales engineer at LANSA.

If your IT organization – and especially your development team – is facing high demands to upgrade technologies in support of organization-wide digitalization, and if you are concerned about maintaining your IBM i applications amidst the evolving talent market and technical standards, then they want to help.

All you have to do is join a webinar on October 27 at 10 a.m. Eastern time to learn about how you can respond and future-proof your IBM i applications within very reasonable means. Eugene and Mike will share with you various transformation options with IBM i / AS400 including fast and easy ways you can deploy new/improved applications across platforms.

There will be a question and answer session where you can freely raise your current challenges and get quick advice from our industry veterans. Register to reserve your slot or receive the recording.

All you have to do is go to the signup page to reserve your space now. Don’t hesitate, because slots will fill up fast.

Jose Caso Jacobs is product marketing manager at LANSA.

This content was sponsored by LANSA.

