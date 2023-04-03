Four Hundred Monitor, April 3

Jenny Thomas

We may have flipped the page on the calendar, but the new month didn’t free us from the same issues that have been plaguing 2023. This week’s headlines bring us more news of layoffs and security worries, which we should probably expect to be par for the course in the foreseeable future. It’s not all bad news, though, and we have offered some resources and expert advice below to help you weather the coming weeks. Before you go, be sure to check the latest additions to our calendar for more in-person and online learning opportunities. Here’s wishing for a successful April for all.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(The Hacker News) A new month and new critical security flaws that should be on your radar.

(The News Minute) The spate of layoffs continue, this time at IBM’s biggest spinoff.

(Yahoo!Finance) IBM’s is catching the attention of potential investors.

(Forbes) It is best to just be ready for ERP disruptions and downtime.

(Medium) Where is the law on AI?

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Manta Technologies) The Manta Spring Sale is on! Save 20 percent off any Manta Combination Package, including the complete IBM i Training Library. Now through April 30.

(Illumio) Six zero trust insights are outlined in this blog.

(Raz-Lee Security) This blog offers tips on how to protect yourself from cloud ransomware attacks.

(Service Express) This article explains that just because you missed World Backup Day doesn’t mean you can’t sill backup.

(Profound Logic) Profound’s Brian May is running a poll to find out if and how IBM i shops plan to employ AI.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

April 12-13 – Online Event – Join more than 1,000 IBM i professionals from around the world at iAdmin. This two-day virtual conference will bring some of the most experienced individuals in the IBM i community straight to your computer screen to share what they know best.

April 13 – Webinar – Learn how to orchestrate all your deployments, multi-platform and multi-cloud, using DROPS during this free webinar on “Synchronous IBM i and non-IBM i Deployments” from ARCAD Software.

April 19 – Online Event – Toronto User Group (TUG) will be hosting Simon Hutchinson, author of RPGPGM.COM, for their April meeting. Simon will be presenting about Temporal tables. Meeting is free and starts at 7 p.m. EST. You do need to register here.

April 24-27 – Denver, Colorado – COMMON’s POWERUp 2023 will feature 300 sessions covering over 20 areas of IT, a giant Expo where attendees can meet experts behind the solutions, and social events to meet renowned speakers and peers.

April 29 – Costa Mesa, California – IBM Champion and IBM i SQL expert Birgitta Hauser will be presenting a workshop on the powerful features of SQL that you should be using now, including SQL and the IFS, SQL Services, SQL’s new Boolean Data Type, and more. Details at oceanusergroup.org.

May 8-10 – Westborough, Massachusetts – NEUGC is the largest technical conference in New England for IBM i. Don’t miss this annual opportunity to learn and network.

July 27-29 – Tustin, California – Join OCEAN for TechCon23, featuring keynote speaker IBM i chief architect Steve Will, plus a CIO summit, expert panel discussion, and outstanding tech and prof dev sessions.