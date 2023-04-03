IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 14
April 3, 2023 Doug Bidwell
The IBM i 7.4 Technology Refresh 8 marker PTF is out, and we see it in HTTP Server Group 26. Nothing special so far, just the indication that it is out, but nothing on 7.3 or 7.5 groups, yet – only 7.4. Thank you, Jozef in New Zealand, for catching that, and sharing it! The Four Hundred collective thinks the IBM i TRs might be coming on April 11, but that has not been confirmed by Big Blue as yet.
We mostly suspect this will happen because that is when ITJ Editor Alex Woodie scheduled a trip to Hawaii with his family. . . .
Now, we have two security vulnerabilities and one patch that you need to be aware of.
First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Db2 Web Query for i is vulnerable to attacker obtaining sensitive information due to Java string processing in IBM Toolbox for Java (CVE-2022-43928), which you can find more about at this link. Patches by IBM i release are:
IBM Db2 Web Query for i 5733WQX WQ Vers PTF VRM 5770DG1 Group PTF 2.3.0 SI82122, 7.5 SF99952 - 06 SI82140, 7.4 SF99662 - 26 SI82141 7.3 SF99722 - 43 2.4.0 SI82416, 7.5 SF99952 - 06 SI82119, 7.4 SF99662 - 26 SI82118
I realize the table reads crazy, but you need all three PTFs for each IBM i release.
Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Navigator for i and IBM Digital Certificate Manager for i are vulnerable to attacker obtaining sensitive information due to Java string processing in IBM Toolbox for Java (CVE-2022-43928). You can get more details about that here, and the patches are:
5770-DG1 IBM i Group Level 7.5 SF99952 - 06 7.4 SF99662 - 27 7.3 SF99722 - 44
Now, here is a bug you need to be aware of: ADMIN4 Job Terminates Suddenly When A User Profile Without *ALLOBJ and *IOSYSCFG Authority Accesses the IBM Web Administration GUI. Find out more about this here. Issue is introduced after applying the following IBM i HTTP Group PTF levels:
- IBM i 7.5 – SF99952 level 5
- IBM i 7.4 – SF99662 level 25
- IBM i 7.3 – SF99722 level 42
Fixing PTF – 5770SS1:
- IBM i 7.5 – SI82677
- IBM i 7.4 – SI82679
- IBM i 7.3 – SI82681
Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:
PTF Groups 7.5:
- Java
- SAP
PTF Groups 7.4:
- Java
- SAP
PTF Groups 7.3:
- IBM HTTP Server for i
- SAP
PTF Groups 7.2:
- Nothing here.
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:
- Nothing
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:
- Nadda
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:
- IBM i Access Client Solutions 5250 Macro Scripting, 666543
- Digital Certificate Manager (DCM) Data Locations, Cleanup, and Recovery Information, 686981
New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:
- Nothing here, either
New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:
- Why doesn’t IBM do Redbooks the way it used to?
Tips/Definitions: Here is a cool little thing discovered and shared by our friend and reader, Joe Koontz. With ACS, the “active field” can be highlighted. To set this effect, do the following:
On the ACS screen –
Do this click sequence – Edit > Preferences > Appearance > Color > Other > Active field.
Click Yes to Highlight active field.
Toggle the dropdown for Background color. (Defaults to Yellow.)
The active field is whatever field your cursor is on, and now its colorful! Thank you, Joe.
The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (04/01/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:
Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 02/24/23 MF70684 MA50069 MF70751 (When available) 7.4 02/24/23 MF70688 MA50069 MF70747 (When available) 7.3 02/22/23 MF70677 MA50059 MF70736 (When available) MF70600 MF70440 7.2 12/08/21 SI77634 SE73420 SI78039 (Read the link in the guide!)
Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.
Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:
April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14
March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13
March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12
March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11
March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10
February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9
February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8
February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7
February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6
January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5
January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4
January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3
January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2
January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1
December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50
December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49
November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48
November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47
November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46
November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45
October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44
October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43
October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42
October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41
October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40
September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39
September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38
September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37
September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36
August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35
August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34
August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33
August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32
July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31
July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30
July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29
July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28
June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26
June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25
June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24
June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23
May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22
May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21
May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20
May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19
April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18
April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17
April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16
April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14
March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13
March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12
March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11
March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10
February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9
February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8
February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7
February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6
January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5
January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4
January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3
January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2
January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1
December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48
November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47
November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46
November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45
October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44
October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43
October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42
October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41
October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40
September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39
September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38
September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37
September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36
August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35
August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34
August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33
August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32
July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31
July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30
July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29
July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28
July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27
June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26
June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25
June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24
June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23
June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22
May 22, 2021: Volume 23, Number 21
May 15, 2021: Volume 23, Number 20
May 8, 2021: Volume 23, Number 19
May 1, 2021: Volume 23, Number 18
April 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 17
April 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 16
April 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 15
April 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 14
March 27, 2021: Volume 23, Number 13
March 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 12
March 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 11
I wouldn’t hold your breath hoping to find a new TR for 7.3. The last one was in September 2021 so you’re not going to see anymore. That, and the EOS of 7.3 is September of 2023. There will be a cume out for 7.3: “The next cumulative package is scheduled for 19 May 2023.”
IDK when the announcement date for the next TR for 7.4 and 7.5 will be but I’ve got a pretty good idea for when the availability date will be:
“The next cumulative package is scheduled for 19 May 2023.”
https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6580955?mhsrc=ibmsearch_a&mhq=sf98750
Odd, though. The cume cover letter for 7.4 link is broken. But the one you can download with SNDPTFORD says the same 19 May 2023 date.