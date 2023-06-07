IBM i Backup Provider Storagepipe Snapped Up By Thrive

Alex Woodie

Storagepipe, a Toronto, Ontario-based provider of backup and recovery services for IBM i and other platforms, has been acquired by Thrive, a Massachusetts-based outsourcing company that provides a range of cloud-based IT services.

Storagepipe has been backing up IBM i servers since it was founded back in 2001. Back in 2015, the last time we checked in with them, the company was utilizing an appliance-based approach to backing up IBM i servers, and any other Windows or Linux servers that customers wanted backed up.

The backup would be pushed to the Storagepipe appliance, which would then replicate the backup off-site to one of Storagepipe’s datacenters. This approach provided the customer with a local copy for quick onsite recoveries, as well as a remote copy of the backup for true disaster protection.

The addition of Storagepipe’s backup and recovery business will help to create a more well-rounded suite of cloud-based offerings at Thrive, which already offered a collection of services around infrastructure management, cybersecurity, data protection, collaboration tools, and IT governance.

The addition of Storagepipe, its customers, and its offices also expands the reach of Thrive, which now has 28 locations around the world. Storagepipe is Thrive’s third acquisition outside of the U.S. since 2021, showing the company’s international growth mindset.

“Thrive is excited to welcome Storagepipe to help accelerate our rapidly expanding international footprint, especially in Toronto as a key financial services hub,” Thrive CEO Rob Stephenson says in a press release. “Storagepipe’s growing customer base across multiple industries in the enterprise, mid-market and SMB will add tremendous value to Thrive’s managed services, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings in the Canadian market.”

Thrive delivers its services atop an automation platform that it says helps to make customers more productive. Its Thrive Platform, which is based on ServiceNow, “automates routine IT tasks, including resetting passwords and setting up new hires,” which in turn frees IT teams to spend more time to work on strategic projects, the company says.

