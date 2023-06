IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 23

Doug Bidwell

It’s a little more quiet in this issue of the IBM i PTF Guide than it was last time, which is a good thing and which ran on Monday. We will start off with two more security vulnerabilities, one with Rational Developer for i and the other for the WebSphere Application Server Liberty edition.

First, we have Security Bulletin: IBM Rational Developer for i is vulnerable to attacker obtaining sensitive information due to Java string processing in IBM Toolbox for Java (CVE-2022-43928), which you can find out more about here. Here are the affected releases:

Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM Rational Developer for i (All Editions) 9.6.0.0 - 9.6.0.12 Remediation/Fixes Release Fix Pack IBM Rational Developer for i 9.6 9.6.0.13

Second, we have Security Bulletin: IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty is vulnerable to a denial of service due to GraphQL Java (CVE-2023-28867), which you can find out more about at this link.

Affected Product(s) Version(s) IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty 17.0.0.3 - 23.0.0.5

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.4:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

PTF Groups 7.3:

HIPERs (High Impact/Pervasive)

Fix list for IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty

Tip O’ The Week: The “Help” About, Check for Updates only checks the first three digits. If you are on ACS 1.1.9.1, checking for updates will not tell you about 1.1.9.2 . . . .

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

DCM (New): How To Import Personal Certificates Into a DCM Keystore on the IBM i OS, 6515666

JAVA: Download, Installation, and Usage of Java 11 on the IBM i OS, 6490439

System/Install: Upgrade IBM i Operating System to 7.5, 6999315

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

Mustgather traces Needed to Debug SMTP and MSF When E-Mail Fails, 687115

QMGTOOLS: SMTP/MAIL Collector for IBM i, 666595

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

Nuthin’

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

Nope

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

And nothing here as well.

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (06/03/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------- 7.5 05/26/23 SI79363 SE79905 SI83581 (When available) 7.4 05/26/23 SI79339 SE79905 SI83580 (When available) 7.3 05/26/23 SI79287 SE79905 SI83578 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

June 3, 2023: Volume 25, Number 23

May 27, 2023: Volume 25, Number 22

May 20, 2023: Volume 25, Number 21

May 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 20

May 6, 2023: Volume 25, Number 19

April 29, 2023: Volume 25, Number 18

April 22, 2023: Volume 25, Number 17

April 15, 2023: Volume 25, Number 16

April 8, 2023: Volume 25, Number 15

April 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 14

March 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 13

March 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 12

March 11, 2023: Volume 25, Number 11

March 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 10

February 25, 2023: Volume 25, Number 9

February 18, 2023: Volume 25, Number 8

February 13, 2023: Volume 25, Number 7

February 4, 2023: Volume 25, Number 6

January 28, 2023: Volume 25, Number 5

January 21, 2023: Volume 25, Number 4

January 14, 2023: Volume 25, Number 3

January 7, 2023: Volume 25, Number 2

January 1, 2023: Volume 25, Number 1

December 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 50

December 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 49

November 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 48

November 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 47

November 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 46

November 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 45

October 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 44

October 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 43

October 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 42

October 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 41

October 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 40

September 24, 2022: Volume 24, Number 39

September 17, 2022: Volume 24, Number 38

September 10, 2022: Volume 24, Number 37

September 3, 2022: Volume 24, Number 36

August 27, 2022: Volume 24, Number 35

August 20, 2022: Volume 24, Number 34

August 13, 2022: Volume 24, Number 33

August 6, 2022: Volume 24, Number 32

July 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 31

July 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 30

July 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 29

July 9, 2022: Volume 24, Number 28

June 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 26

June 18, 2022: Volume 24, Number 25

June 11, 2022: Volume 24, Number 24

June 4, 2022: Volume 24, Number 23

May 28, 2022: Volume 24, Number 22

May 25, 2022: Volume 24, Number 21

May 14, 2022: Volume 24, Number 20

May 7, 2022: Volume 24, Number 19

April 30, 2022: Volume 24, Number 18

April 23, 2022: Volume 24, Number 17

April 16, 2022: Volume 24, Number 16

April 2, 2022: Volume 24, Number 14

March 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 13

March 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 12

March 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 11

March 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 10

February 26, 2022: Volume 24, Number 9

February 19, 2022: Volume 24, Number 8

February 12, 2022: Volume 24, Number 7

February 5, 2022: Volume 24, Number 6

January 29, 2022: Volume 24, Number 5

January 22, 2022: Volume 24, Number 4

January 15, 2022: Volume 24, Number 3

January 8, 2022: Volume 24, Number 2

January 1, 2022: Volume 24, Number 1

December 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 48

November 20, 2021: Volume 23, Number 47

November 13, 2021: Volume 23, Number 46

November 6, 2021: Volume 23, Number 45

October 30, 2021: Volume 23, Number 44

October 23, 2021: Volume 23, Number 43

October 16, 2021: Volume 23, Number 42

October 9, 2021: Volume 23, Number 41

October 2, 2021: Volume 23, Number 40

September 25, 2021: Volume 23, Number 39

September 18, 2021: Volume 23, Number 38

September 11, 2021: Volume 23, Number 37

September 4, 2021: Volume 23, Number 36

August 28, 2021: Volume 23, Number 35

August 21, 2021: Volume 23, Number 34

August 14, 2021: Volume 23, Number 33

August 7, 2021: Volume 23, Number 32

July 31, 2021: Volume 23, Number 31

July 24, 2021: Volume 23, Number 30

July 17, 2021: Volume 23, Number 29

July 10, 2021: Volume 23, Number 28

July 3, 2021: Volume 23, Number 27

June 26, 2021: Volume 23, Number 26

June 19, 2021: Volume 23, Number 25

June 12, 2021: Volume 23, Number 24

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 23

June 5, 2021: Volume 23, Number 22