Why The Journey To The Cloud Is Different For The IBM Power Systems Owner

Tom Horan

The world of business is evolving rapidly, and one of the most significant transformations is the adoption of cloud computing. Cloud technology offers a wide range of benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. However, all organizations embark on unique journeys when it comes to the cloud.

IBM Power Systems customers have never had so many different choices for how they deploy their infrastructure. With the cloud options becoming more and more validated and the massive shift in how many companies operate, migrating to the cloud has become the center of the conversation.

The Cloud Evolution

Before diving into the distinct challenges faced by IBM Power System customers, it is crucial to understand the evolution of cloud computing. Cloud technology emerged as a concept in the early 2000s and has since evolved to become a fundamental aspect of digital transformation. Initially, early adopters, who were tech-savvy organizations, embraced the cloud to take advantage of virtualized infrastructure and on-demand resources. As the technology matured and gained wider acceptance, businesses from various sectors began migrating to the cloud.

For many companies, having on-premises systems still matter, but most are taking a diverse approach. The cloud industry has grown 30 percent per year due to the advancements in technology including networking, advanced systems, and security overall. According to Forrester’s “Are You Getting The Most From Your Hybrid Cloud,” current infrastructure configurations are a mix of on-premises and cloud solutions with the following breakdown: 36 percent on public cloud, 35 percent on private cloud, and 30 percent traditional.

When talking about the cloud, it is viewed as a complimentary solution for many with on-premises solutions to assist with data protection, data backup, and disaster recovery.

IBM Power Customers on their Journey

IBM Power System users heavily rely on their IBM Power servers for their business-critical operations and have unique requirements that differentiate their cloud journey.

IBM Power customers often possess legacy systems that have been an integral part of their operations for many years. Migrating complex, mission-critical workloads to the cloud requires meticulous planning, ensuring seamless data migration, and minimizing disruptions to business operations.

They also have applications and workloads designed for the IBM Power platform and may have unique dependencies on the operating system and hardware architecture. Migrating these applications to the cloud requires a partner with expertise in platform-specific migration strategies to ensure compatibility and optimal performance.

Plus, there is a high emphasis on business continuity and uninterrupted operations. Many of these organizations operate in sectors such as manufacturing, finance, and healthcare, where even a momentary disruption can have severe consequences. Their cloud journey involves establishing disruptions.

Lastly, the importance of data security and compliance. With the handling of sensitive data, including personal information, financial records, and proprietary business data, it is important to maintain robust data security and compliance with industry regulations. During the cloud migration process, organizations must select cloud providers that offer comprehensive security measures, data encryption, and compliance certifications.

Meridian IT: A Pragmatic Approach for Successful Cloud Deployment

In navigating the complexities of their cloud journey, IBM Power system owners can benefit from the expertise and approach developed by Meridian IT. IBM Power system owners are accustomed to proven methodologies when making changes so a predictable and proven approach is required when incorporating cloud. Meridian, with hundreds of IBM Power cloud migrations, has developed a proven methodology for deploying cloud solutions.

Often in the IT industry, there is a focus on hardware and application, but as the cloud takes center stage, the focus changes to the customer. Meeting the customer where they are and what they need. They possess a comprehensive understanding of these systems, the unique requirements of IBM Power i workloads, and the best cloud migration and optimization practices. Their expertise ensures a smooth transition to the cloud while maximizing performance and minimizing disruption.

When looking to migrate to the cloud, it is important to know that the legacy infrastructure being used can be integrated into the new solution. Find a partner who can access the existing landscape, develop migration strategies, and leverage hybrid cloud solutions to seamlessly integrate on-premises and cloud resources. This allows IBM Power Systems customers to harness the benefits of the cloud while preserving their existing investments.

Data security and compliance are always of the utmost importance. During the migration process, implement security measures, including encryption, access controls, and vulnerability assessments while also being mindful of industry-specific compliance requirements that are necessary regulations when operating in the cloud.

Business continuity is mission-critical. It is necessary to have a cloud solution that offers comprehensive disaster recovery solutions to ensure minimal downtime and swift recovery in the event of a disruption. This approach provides peace of mind to organizations that rely on uninterrupted operations.

The journey to the cloud is a unique endeavor for IBM Power System customers. These organizations face challenges associated with legacy infrastructure, platform dependencies, business continuity, and data security. Meridian IT, with its expertise in IBM Power Systems and cloud services, can serve as a valuable partner in overcoming these challenges and completing the cloud puzzle. By leveraging Meridian IT’s knowledge and capabilities, IBM Power Systems customers can successfully embrace the cloud, unlock its benefits, and position themselves for a digitally transformed future.

To gain further insights into cloud migration, view the webinar conducted by Meridian IT and IBM, “Cloud Migration: Everything You Want & Need to Know” at this link.

For a comprehensive understanding of hybrid cloud solutions, download the Forrester white paper, “Are You Getting the Most From Your Hybrid Cloud?” Access the white paper here.

Tom Horan is a Vice President of Cloud and Managed Services Sales at Meridian IT. Tom has worked at Meridian IT for more than two decades, starting out as a Sr. Vice President of Services and eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Strategic Markets before becoming one the leaders of the company’s high-growth cloud and managed services businesses.

This content is sponsored by Meridian IT, which is part of Meridian Group International.

