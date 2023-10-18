Four Hundred Monitor, October 18

“How do you eat an elephant?” The answer seems obvious. “One bite at a time.” The point being that you can’t complete a very large job or solve a very complex problem all at once, but you solve it by accomplishing one small task at a time and sticking with it until it is completed. The elephant in the room these days is application modernization. Many of you are tackling it within your organizations in many different ways, just like we report on it from many different angles. We start this week’s Top Stories with a quick opinion piece on application modernization that offers food for thought, whether you are mid-project or just getting started.

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(CIO) This opinion piece tackles the elephant that is application modernization.

(IBM) IBM CEO Arvind Krishna makes a statement on the war in Isreal.

(Tech.co) IBM ordered employees back to the office, but it will still have to pay for work-from-home pandemic expenses.

(Cyber Security News) IBM QRadar SIEM has two medium-severity vulnerabilities you need to know about.

(Independent) IBM continues its work in quantum computing. This article explores what quantum computing could mean to the internet.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Seiden Group) Watch this video where Liam Allan reviews and QA community changes to VS Code for IBM i to see how open source Pull Requests work.

(Node.js) If you’re feeling creative, Node.js is having a mascot design contest. The rules are simple: must abide by the Code of Conduct; no AI generated art submissions; must be separate from the current logo. Submit to @node.js on X via DM by November 6.

(IBM TechXchange Community) Becoming an IBM Champion means joining a global community of experts, enthusiasts, and innovators in the world of IBM technologies. Nominations are open for IBM Champions. Deadline is November 27.

(Manta Technologies) Save 20 percent during Manta’s Back-to-School Combo-Pack Sale! In addition to the complete IBM i Training Library, the following combo packages are on sale: Operations Combination Pack, System Administration Combination Pack, RPG Development Combination Pack, COBOL Development Combination Pack, and Program Development Combination Pack. Sale ends October 31.

(Kisco Systems) The Richard C. Loeber Fellowship Program is a partnership between Kisco Systems and IBM i shops who want to develop high potential employees and help launch careers in the IBM i community. Full program details and an application form are available here.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

October 18 – In-Person and Online – OCEAN’s October meeting will feature Dr. Dave Carlson, president of DMC Companies, who will give a presentation called “Blockchain in 12 Easy Steps.” Learn more and register here.

October 19 – Online Workshop – Is Code for IBM i Right for You?, a half day online workshop with Susan Gantner and Jon Paris, introduces you to Code for IBM i, an open source extension to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio. This new IDE supports developers working on IBM i applications that use languages like RPG, COBOL and CL as well as PHP, Node.js, Python and other open source languages.

October 24 – Online Workshop – PHP for RPGers, a half day online workshop with Mike Pavlak, focuses on the fundamentals of PHP. It moves on to exhibit a simple use case for an application and then decompose the application with a LOT of nifty tools and features.

October 26 – Online Workshop – Coding a Modern RPG Application, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, takes you through the structure and code behind a modern RPG application, exploring the details of each of its many layers.

October 31 – Online Workshop – SQL Procedures, Functions and Triggers, a half day online workshop with Paul Tuohy, shows you how to use SQL to allow other languages (and platforms) to take advantage of existing IBM i code or to access SQL capabilities from RPG or COBOL applications.

November 8 – Webinar – Join Steve Pitcher for a live webinar to understand your options for Power8 EOSL. This 60-minute webinar will cover: what Power8 End of Support means for future planning; the risks of being no longer supported; and cost comparisons on IBM’s extended maintenance and new hardware.

November 9 – Webinar – With end of support dates fast approaching for POWER8, now is the time to consider your options in order to future-proof your infrastructure and protect your business. Join Ash Giddings (Maxava Product Manager), John Dominic (Maxava Global Vice President), and Tonny Bastiaans (IBM Worldwide Offering Manager IBM Power Systems Virtual Server) for this free webinar where they will dissect the options available to POWER8 environments.

November 14 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, will have IBM Champion Simon Hutchinson present his favorite additions to the CL program language from the last few releases. Events is online and free, starts at 6:30 p.m. Central Time, click here to register.