How Are You Doing, And What Are You Doing?
October 18, 2023 Timothy Prickett Morgan
The IBM i Marketplace Survey is still open, and it is time for you to take a moment and let us know what is going on in your IBM i shop.
The annual survey, which is in its tenth year now, and its accompanying report and the webinar that goes over the results of the survey, are an invaluable resource for the IBM i community. This is particularly true since IDC, Gartner, Forrester, and the other IT market researchers and consultancies have long since stopped tracking Power Systems in any kind of detail and certainly don’t spend a lot of time on the IBM i portion of it.
Big Blue itself may have lots of insight into its customer base, but it certainly shares very little of that information with the IBM i community. (We get dribs and drabs, here and there.)
So the only way we can figure out what is happening in the IBM i market is for you to tell us. More precisely, we need you to take the tenth annual survey, which is put together by Fortra, which is open now, and which you can do at this link.
As you know, we use the raw information from the survey to build models of the installed base that, we think, more accurately reflect what is going on in the base. As we have said many times, we think that the IBM i professionals that keep their hardware and systems software relatively current are also the ones who take surveys, go to trade shows, attend webinars, and read publications, and that some of the survey results – particularly those relating to the vintage of Power Systems machines and OS/400, i5/OS, and IBM i releases – represent the distribution across these customers with some processionals who work at companies with systems that are lagging a bit behind the pack. But a lot of customers on vintage systems don’t take the survey, even if they do come to IT Jungle for tech tips or for other insight or for comfort.
But we need the raw data to build those IBM i installed base models, and that is why we are asking you to take some time and take the IBM i Marketplace Survey once again.
We thank you, as always.
RELATED STORIES
You Ought To Be Committed (2023 Survey)
The IBM i OS Base Is Older Than We Think, But Moving Ahead (2023 Survey)
The Power Systems Base Is A Little Less Rusty (2023 Survey)
The IBM i Power10 Upgrade Cycle Forecast Looks Favorable (2023 Survey)
RPG Use “Skyrocketed” Says IBM i Marketplace Report (2023 Survey)
Cutting IT Costs Is Not A Priority, And That’s Good News (2023 Survey)
How Do You Stay In Touch With The IBM i Community? (2023 Survey)
Security Still Top Concern, IBM i Marketplace Study Says (2023 Survey)
The State Of The IBM Base 2022, Part Three: The Rusting Iron
The State Of The IBM i Base 2022, Part One: The Operating System
The State Of The IBM i Base 2022, Part Two: Upgrade Plans
The Real IBM i Legacy Is The People
IBM i Salaries: Underpaid, Yet Highly Valued And Hard To Replace
Marketplace Study Shows How IBM i Language Use Evolves
Security Again Top Concern in HelpSystems Marketplace Study
The Distinguished Professionals Of IBM i
Are You Experienced? IBM i Users Weigh In
Settling In With IBM i For The Long Haul
IBM i Has Been Getting With The Program For Years
The IBM i Base Did Indeed Move On Up
The IBM i Base Is Ready To Move On Up
Investment And Integration Indicators For IBM i
Security Still Dominates IBM i Discussion, HelpSystems’ 2018 Survey Reveals
The IBM i Base Not As Jumpy As It Has Been
The Feeds And Speeds Of The IBM i Base
IBM i Priorities For 2017: Pivot To Defense
IBM i Trends, Concerns, And Observations
IBM i Survey Gets Better As Numbers Grow