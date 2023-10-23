So You Wanna Take Another IBM i Survey, Right?

Timothy Prickett Morgan

It is hard to believe that it has been a decade since the IBM i Marketplace Survey was conceived of by the late Dan Burger of IT Jungle and Tom Huntington of HelpSystems, now known as Fortra.

As you might imagine, we miss Dan every day, and we are committed to the mission that he had to better understand what is going on in the IBM i base. Time is running out for you to participate and have your voice heard and your IBM i shop is counted. Please take a moment and take the survey, which you can do here.

We will remind you that the IBM i Marketplace Survey, its accompanying report, and the webinar that goes over the results of the survey are all valuable resources for the IBM i community. This is particularly true considering that IDC, Gartner, Forrester, and the other IT market researchers and consultancies have long since stopped tracking Power Systems in any kind of detail and certainly don’t spend a lot of time on the IBM i portion of it. Big Blue itself may have lots of insight into its customer base, but it certainly shares very little of that information with the IBM i community. (We get dribs and drabs, here and there.)

We really want as many of you as possible to take the survey so we can increase the statistical significance of the results, which we use to build models of the installed base that, we think, more accurately reflect what is going on in that IBM i base. We think that the IBM i professionals that keep their hardware and systems software relatively current are also the ones who take surveys, go to trade shows, attend webinars, and read publications, and that some of the survey results – particularly those relating to the vintage of Power Systems machines and OS/400, i5/OS, and IBM i releases – represent the distribution across these customers with some processionals who work at companies with systems that are lagging a bit behind the pack. But a lot of customers on vintage systems don’t take the survey, even if they do come to IT Jungle for tech tips or for other insight or for comfort.

But we need the raw data to build those IBM i installed base models, and that is why we are asking you to take some time and take the IBM i Marketplace Survey once again. You can do so at this link.

And as always, we thank you.

