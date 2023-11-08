Four Hundred Monitor, November 8

Jenny Thomas

Depending on where you live, you may be struggling this week from the dreaded time change that happened to many of us over the weekend. I, for one, and definitely dragging this week, and it got me wondering: What would happen if clock changes were abolished? We’d reduce schedule disruptions and having to remember which clocks auto-update. Without losing an hour of sleep in March, you’d probably wake up feeling more refreshed and less tired than on that same weekend in past years. Even falling back has an effect as we try to establish a new rhythm and get used to darkness falling before we get home from work. But the changing of time doesn’t slow down the news, so let’s get to it!

Top Stories From Around The Jungle

(Cointelegraph) IBM is dedicating $500 million to invest in generative AI startups focused on business customers.

(Forbes) A look back to the evolution of AI.

(SDxCentral) IBM rebuilt its SIEM tech to be cloud native, better handle deployments and scale, and provide better visibility into hybrid environments.

(CIO Magazine) Leadership versus management. A good CIO should pay attention to the difference.

(CRN) We always love a good list. CRN names its top companies leading the way in edge computing for hardware, software and services, IoT and 5G, and security challenges.

Redbooks, White Papers, Blogs, Podcasts, and Other Resources

(Fortran) Time is running out for you to participate in the 2024 IBM i Marketplace Survey and have your voice heard. Please take a moment and take the survey.

(Kisco Systems) The Richard C. Loeber Fellowship Program is a partnership between Kisco Systems and IBM i shops who want to develop high potential employees and help launch careers in the IBM i community. Full program details and an application form are available here.

(IBM TechXchange Community) Becoming an IBM Champion means joining a global community of experts, enthusiasts, and innovators in the world of IBM technologies. Nominations are open for IBM Champions. Deadline is November 27.

(Seiden Group) There are options for some older, unsupported versions of PHP and PASE apps that can break when you upgrade to IBM i 7.5.

Chats, Webinars, Seminars, Shows, and Other Happenings

November 14 – Webinar – Learn how to streamline application development using the LANSA repository. Introducing Lightning Sessions with LANSA engineers, designed to share best practices in application development in a 30-minute webinar format. Join us in our first series as we unpack the LANSA repository and learn how it can streamline your development process and help accelerate your time to market. You can also register to receive the recording.

November 14 – Webinar – The Central Texas IBM i User Group, CTXiUG, will have IBM Champion Simon Hutchinson present his favorite additions to the CL program language from the last few releases. Events is online and free, starts at 6:30 p.m. Central Time, click here to register.

November 15 – Webinar – Join ServiceExpress and its IBM Champions for part two of the Power10 Live Q&A! This is a fully interactive session with our IBM Champions providing answers to your questions in real time.

November 15 – Webinar – More than 10,000 professionals use X-Analysis every day to better manage their IBM i applications and data. Join IBM i expert Ray Everhart on for a technical session that will walk you through everything you need to get started quickly with X-Analysis.