ATS Bolsters Power Cloud, IBM i Data Collection Suite

Alex Woodie

ATS Group announced yesterday that it has expanded its Power Cloud, the IBM Power-based private cloud that offers IBM i, AIX, and Linux runtimes. The company also announced that it has enhanced the IBM i data collection capabilities in Galileo Suite, its collection of IT monitoring and observability.

ATS Group is an IBM business partner based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company says it has managed thousands of customer environments in its Power Cloud, which is spread across four geographically separate data centers.

In a blog post yesterday, the company announced that it has expanded its private cloud offering. The company now offers systems running Power7 through Power10 with the option of shared or dedicated networking and SSDs or spinning disk. It supports IBM i version 6.1 through 7.5, with high availability provided by Maxava software and backup and recovery via BRMS. All customers get real-time alerting via Galileo Suite, while system performance reporting is optional.

ATS Group company is ready to meet the needs of a diverse range of Power customers, says Tim Conley, the principal of ATS Group and Galileo Suite.

“The world’s top enterprises have trusted IBM Power Systems to run their mission-critical applications for decades. But finding qualified people to manage those environments is harder than ever,” Conley says in the blog post. “Take one look at the existing cloud providers claiming to understand IBM Power, and it’s easy to see that they fall short. We’re helping organizations daily to get cloud smart through our deep IBM expertise, data-driven sizing and cost-optimization, and unrivaled service.”

ATS Group offers three Power Cloud packages as well as a custom package. The Power X12c features 12 cores of a Power9 or Power10 CPU, 256GB of memory, and 10TB of flash storage starting at $4,995 per month. The Power X24c features 24 cores of a Power9 or Power10 CPU, 512GB of memory, and 20TB of flash storage starting at $9,995 per month. The Power X40c features 40 cores of Power9 or Power10 CPU, 1,024GB of memory, and 30TB of flash storage starting at $16,760 per month. In all cases, a license for IBM i costs extra, and there are other required components that add to the cost, including boarding services, networking, and system monitoring.

The company has also updated Galileo Suite, which we first wrote about last year. The suite includes a range of tools designed to help administrators monitor their heterogenous IT suites via visualizations, dashboards, and analytics. Galileo Suite is included as a no-charge item in ATS Group Power Cloud environments, but the company will also sell subscriptions for on-prem environments.

The Galileo Suite includes:

Galileo Observatory, which the company describes as “an interactive 3D engine” for visualizes asset relationships and analyzing device health;

Galileo Explorer, which allows customers to see assets within their environments, including detailed information for performance, capacity, and configuration, to help them make better decisions;

Galileo Enterprise Dashboards, which gives customers real-time information on storage, server, database, SAN, and cloud assets across their enterprise;

And Galileo Analytics, which provides a single pane of glass for analyzing the health of monitored assets and spotting issues and trends.

“Galileo has made significant enhancements to our IBM i data collection,” a Galileo salesperson tells IT Jungle.

The product now collects a range of performance and capacity trend data from the IBM i server, including CPU core allocation, utilization, and entitlement; system, interactive, and batch activity tracking, CPW usage; job, subsystem, library, and user details; and other important pieces of performance data generated by IBM i.

Galileo Suite is used by Carhartt, Samskip, Welch’s Medhost, Humana, and Anthem, ATS Group claims. The company says that 98 percent of Galileo customers renew every year. The company quotes Michael Karasienski, an IBM i administrator at clothing manufacturer Carhartt and a 2019 IBM i Champion as saying:

“Before Galileo, we had multiple monitoring tools, and none were capable of monitoring every single asset that we have. We weren’t able to accurately measure because our tools were all over the place. Now we have all of the information we need in one spot, which is pretty cool,” Karasienski says.

You can find more information about ATS Group at theatsgroup.com and Galileo Suite at galileosuite.com.

