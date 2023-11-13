IBM Finally Comments On Db2 Web Query For i Withdrawal

Timothy Prickett Morgan

A little more than a month ago, in announcement letter AD23-0691, IBM abruptly announced the end of marketing for all variations of the Db2 Web Query for i data analytics tool.

At the time, neither IBM nor its partner, TIBCO Software – which is part of Cloud Software Group, a conglomerate that owns TIBCO (which bought Information Builders and Spotfire), JasperSoft, and Citrix Systems (which includes products from Citrix, NetScaler, ShareFile, and XenServer) – had anything to say about the partnership between IBM and TIBCO/Information Builders coming undone.

But something has happened between Big Blue on the one hand and TIBCO and IBI on the other to compel IBM to just stop selling the Db2 Web Query for i product, which is based on IBI’s WebFOCUS tool, immediately.

Last week, after we had been asking both side for comment, IBM reached out to us and made us aware of a FAQ on the situation concerning Db2 Web Query for i, which was apparently revised last on October 28. Subsequent to getting this PDF file, we found it on the Web at this link, which you can use to look for further updates should they happen. When we spoke with an IBM spokesperson and some of the top brass recently, we were told ahead of time that they would not be able to make any comments beyond what this document says.

So, just to be clear about some things but not others, IBM says:

If you have a perpetual license to Db2 Web Query for i, you can continue to use it, and you can add users up to the number of entitlements that you have paid for. As far as we know, further entitlements are no longer available as of October 10 and neither are new licenses.

If you are on an earlier release of Db2 Web Query, you can upgrade to release 2.4.0, which is the latest and final release.

If you have Software Maintenance on Db2 Web Query, you can apply the latest group PTFs for the tool.

If you do a system upgrade, you can move your entitlement keys for Db2 Web Query from a new machine from your existing one.

Effective October 24, Db2 Web Query for i was no longer available on the Power Virtual Server cloud.

There is no direct follow-on product for Db2 Query for i (QU2), but IBM reminds us that the older Query for i (QU1) product has been available at no cost for several years and had its license checking removed along with a lot of other Licensed Program Products (LPPs) as part of the IBM i stack simplification effort, also announced on October 10.

IBM suggests that its own Cognos Analytics, or open source products like Open Data Hub (ODH), Apache Spark, Apache Superset, or RocketCE for Power could perform some of the functions of Db2 Web Query for i. Notice how IBM did not name IBI’s WebFOCUS, which would seem to be the obvious choice. Doncha think?

If you have a current Software Maintenance contract for Db2 Web Query for i, a “support strategy for IBM Db2 Web Query for i will be forthcoming.” One would have thought this would have been revealed already, this being a month.

If you have Db2 Web Query for i 2.3.0, which was slated to be removed from IBM support on October 31 – this was just a coincidence in timing we think – you can keep using it. You can upgrade to Db2 Web Query 2.4.0 if you desire it, which is only available on IBM i 7.4 and IBM i 7.5. If you are on IBM i 7.3, then you are stuck at Db2 Web Query 2.3.0.

There are still questions to be answered, of course. Such as what went wrong between IBM and TIBCO/IBI and what can be done for those who have become dependent on Db2 Web Query for i. But if you have your own questions, you can contact IBM at QU2@us.ibm.com.

