IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 25, Number 46

Doug Bidwell

There’s a bunch of stuff going on this week in IBM i PTF Land. So let’s just get to it.

First, we have a security vulnerability, which you can find out more about in Security Bulletin: IBM i is vulnerable due to a flaw in Samba which could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions (CVE-2023-4091), located at this link. The issues can be fixed by applying a PTF to IBM i. IBM i releases 7.4, 7.3, and 7.2 will be fixed. The IBM i PTF number for 5770-SS1 contains the fix for the vulnerability.

IBM i Release 5770-SS1 PTF 7.4 SI85145 7.3 SI85144 7.2 SI85143

Second, there are recommended fixes for the Cryptographic Services/DCM/Cryptographic Co-processor used in conjunction with Power Systems running IBM i. The fixes for IBM i 7.4 are at this link and the fixes for IBM i 7.5 are at this other link.

Third, there is a new PTF for IBM i 7.2, SF99715 720 Backup Recovery Solutions – level 83, which you can find out more about here.

And finally, for IBM i 7.4, the QDIRSRV share was created for PC clients to access the old LDAP ADMIN GUI under the directory /QIBM/ProdData/OS400/DirSrv/UserTools/Windows. This is no longer needed. See PTF SI78072, which you can get more details about here.

Here is the rundown of PTF Groups by IBM i release level since we last published:

PTF Groups 7.5:

IBM HTTP Server for i

IBM MQ for IBM i – v9.2.0/v9.3.0

PTF Groups 7.4:

IBM HTTP Server for i

PTF Groups 7.3:

IBM HTTP Server for i

Tip O’ The Week: An immutable backup is a backup file that can’t be altered in any way. An immutable backup should be unchangeable and able to deploy to production servers immediately in case of ransomware attacks or other data loss. The key difference between mutable and immutable backup is that data saved by an immutable backup solution can’t be tampered with or modified. On the other hand, mutable backups can be easily encrypted, changed, or deleted – common tactics used by cybercriminals trying to force a ransom payment. What would be an immutable backup of an IBM i system/partition?

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Links’ tab in the guide this week:

IM: System Requirements for IBM Installation Manager and Packaging Utility, 592793

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘QMGtools’ tab in the guide this week:

QMGTOOLS: DNS Collector for IBM i, 687793

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘ACS_NAV’ tab in the guide this week:

ODBC: Determining the IBM i Access ODBC Driver Version, 638593

Cryptographic Services for Password Management in Navigator and Db2 Mirror, 6540876

How to configure New Navigator to utilize Cryptographic Services, 6541302

WebQueryIBM Db2 Web Query for i FAQ, N/A-PDF

New (or Updated) links added to the ‘Prtr Links’ tab in the guide this week:

None

New (or Updated) links Redbooks added this week:

None

The Guide at a glance: There are new defectives this week (11/11/23). Here is the defective PTF rundown, which is the last defective for each release:

Defect Defective APAR Fixing Date PTF PTF -------- -------- ------- ------------------------ 7.5 10/06/23 SI84569 SE80598 SI84813 (When available) 7.4 10/06/23 SI84583 SE80598 SI84817 (When available) 7.3 10/06/23 SI84586 SE80598 SI84842 (When available)

Be sure to access the link in the Guide for further details.

Below is the usual archive of the IBM i PTF Guide to help you work through the PTFs in chronological order:

